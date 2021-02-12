FP Studio

Advanced features

The Panasonic Eneloop (AA & AAA) rechargeable battery charger has 4 LED lights to show battery life, charge progress, and percentage and charging status. The advanced Panasonic charger has an auto shut off feature; it detects the voltage and stops charging after it’s done. These chargers can be used for both AA and AAA type Eneloop and Eneloop pro batteries. They can charge up to 4 batteries individually. The charger comes with a retractable AC plug. It takes approximately 1.5 hours to charge 1 or 2 batteries and at least 3 to 4 hours to charge 3 or 4 batteries at once.

Super compatible

NIUGUY LCD Display Universal Smart Charger is compatible with any rechargeable battery. Its High definition LCDs real-time charging status. The four sets of led indicators show independently when charging, making the charging process visible status and stopping once charged. The charger adopts negative voltage control technology to improve charge efficiency & an integrated intelligent power management system. If the temperature of the charger or battery increases during charging, the charging stops automatically. The charger has stainless steel rails which make it more durable & smoother.

For small devices

Duracell battery charger comes with two AA battery slots and two AAA battery slots. It takes up to 4 hours to charge the batteries. The batteries charged with this charger stays charged for 6 months. It is very much suitable for a wireless mouse or a baby phone. This is a high-speed value charger. It has an auto-shutoff feature; when the batteries are sufficiently charged, it stops charging.

IC protection

ENVIE Charger (AA & AAA) can charge 1-4 AA/AAA size Ni-MH/Ni-Cd rechargeable batteries for quick charging. The LCD shows the charging status of its corresponding slots. It shows the letter "CHG" showing on LCD after the battery is loaded. It takes about 1 - 2 hours to charge rechargeable batteries. Constant charging current and voltage keep batteries live longer. This charger is BIS certified which means it provides a guarantee of quality, safety, and reliability of the product. The charger is equipped with a smart IC for protection against overheat and over current.