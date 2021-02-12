Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
Battery chargers to ensure your devices always have power


FP StudioFeb 12, 2021 20:28:29 IST

Advanced features

The Panasonic Eneloop (AA & AAA) rechargeable battery charger has 4 LED lights to show battery life, charge progress, and percentage and charging status. The advanced Panasonic charger has an auto shut off feature; it detects the voltage and stops charging after it’s done. These chargers can be used for both AA and AAA type Eneloop and Eneloop pro batteries. They can charge up to 4 batteries individually. The charger comes with a retractable AC plug. It takes approximately 1.5 hours to charge 1 or 2 batteries and at least 3 to 4 hours to charge 3 or 4 batteries at once.

Super compatible

NIUGUY LCD Display Universal Smart Charger is compatible with any rechargeable battery. Its High definition LCDs real-time charging status. The four sets of led indicators show independently when charging, making the charging process visible status and stopping once charged. The charger adopts negative voltage control technology to improve charge efficiency & an integrated intelligent power management system. If the temperature of the charger or battery increases during charging, the charging stops automatically. The charger has stainless steel rails which make it more durable & smoother.

For small devices

Duracell battery charger comes with two AA battery slots and two AAA battery slots. It takes up to 4 hours to charge the batteries. The batteries charged with this charger stays charged for 6 months. It is very much suitable for a wireless mouse or a baby phone. This is a high-speed value charger. It has an auto-shutoff feature; when the batteries are sufficiently charged, it stops charging.

IC protection

ENVIE Charger (AA & AAA) can charge 1-4 AA/AAA size Ni-MH/Ni-Cd rechargeable batteries for quick charging. The LCD shows the charging status of its corresponding slots. It shows the letter "CHG" showing on LCD after the battery is loaded. It takes about 1 - 2 hours to charge rechargeable batteries. Constant charging current and voltage keep batteries live longer. This charger is BIS certified which means it provides a guarantee of quality, safety, and reliability of the product. The charger is equipped with a smart IC for protection against overheat and over current.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


