FP Studio

Great sound with epic battery life

Crafted with soundproof materials, these headphones provide a good fit that lets you wear them for several hours without any discomfort. Apart from giving you amazing bass-rich sound, for a completely hands-free experience, these headphones also come with voice controls that allow you to control playback. Now you can listen to up to 20 hours of continuous playback thanks to the incredible battery life. An added benefit is that this headset also allows you to connect to devices by plugging in a 3.5mm wired cable.

For uninterrupted listening pleasure, we highly recommend buying these headphones.

Ideal for busy lifestyles

Glide into a world of deep bass and superior sound with these headphones. The built-in microphone is a feature that we love as it allows you to take voice calls, and communicate with the voice assistant on your smartphone. Perfect for times when you are in a rush, the key feature of this product is the quick charge function that gives you up to 2 hours of playback time from just 10 minutes of charging. Depending on what you’re listening to, this device also allows you to change sound levels thanks to the inbuilt dual equalizer that gives you superb sound every time you use it.

If you’re looking for Bluetooth headphones that can deliver enhanced bass while offering you the support of a digital assistant, then this product is for you.

Experience sound like never before

Make heads turn while experiencing concert-like music wherever you go with these sleek and trendy headphones. Designed for easy use and comfort, this compact headset allows you to answer calls and control your music through the dedicated buttons on the earcups. With 11 hours of listening pleasure on a single charge, these headphones are great for home use or travel. Whether you’re listening to music or watching your favourite streaming shows, this product gives you reliable, crisp sound with realistic bass and is an ideal wireless headset. From a brand with decades of experience in sound technology, you can’t go wrong buying this product.

Exceptional travel companion

Light and small enough to fit comfortably in your backpack or handbag, these headphones really pack a punch. The great design of the noise-isolating ear cups of this headset allows you to listen to your favourite tracks with minimal outside disturbances. You won’t have to carry additional wires along when you travel as this headphone charges conveniently through a micro-USB cable and gives you up to eight hours of playback.

You should buy this product if you’re looking for a compact, Bluetooth headphone with premium sound quality.