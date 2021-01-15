Friday, January 15, 2021Back to
Bagless vacuum cleaners for a cleaner and shinier house


FP StudioJan 15, 2021 16:21:08 IST

Power cyclone tech

Here is a vacuum cleaner that will make cleaning effortless and easy. This vacuum cleaner comes with a very powerful 1900w motor for deep cleaning. It also uses a Power Cyclone 5 Technology which separates the dust particles from air. Philips PowerPro Compact vacuum cleaner also features an Allergy H13 filter which filters fine dust particles, pollen, pet hair and dust mites for people who demand cleaning another step ahead. It also comes with different nozzles to clean every surface efficiently. This vacuum cleaner is also very compact and light weight making it easy to carry around.

Sturdy body

This vacuum cleaner is perfect for cleaning every nook and corner of your house. It is medium sized and has an attractive red color that you can fit anywhere in your house. It also has powerful 1000W power suction along with a 2L dust capacity. This vacuum cleaner is made of a sturdy and unbreakable ABS Body. American Micronics Vacuum Cleaner also comes with a crevice nozzle so you can easily clean the hard to reach areas. It provides quick cleaning in a three stage filtration process and an overload protector.

Strong motor

Here is a vacuum cleaner that will make sure your house is being deep cleaned. Inalsa Clean Max Bagless Cyclonic Cleaner will not disappoint you in any aspect. This cleaner helps you to reach every corner of the house with absolute comfort and giving you a squeaky clean home. It will help you remove cockroach allergens found in dust, dust mites and other allergens that pets leave around the house. This is done through a Cyclone System Technology that separates dust from air and helps reduce the harm it causes to our health. It also features a turbo brush that lets you clean your house inside and out.

Compact design

Are you looking for a simple and handy vacuum cleaner? This is the best option for you. This bagless vacuum cleaner has a 700W motor which uses electricity efficiently while providing optimum cleaning performance. It is also easy to use and you can simply empty the dust cup after every cleaning session. Amazon Basics Cyclonic Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner also has a washable filter and uses a cyclonic technology that provides intense suction power, resulting in a squeaky clean home. It also includes multiple nozzles along with it.

