FP Studio

Adjustable neck

Here is an anti-glare monitor which comes with outstanding display. This LCD monitor comes with LED Backlight Technology, which has a 16:9 aspect display ratio. The display appears crisp, detailed and bright in 1080P Full HD quality. The monitor has a 27 inch display size and it includes multiple HDMI and VGA input connectors. DELL SE2719HR also has a movable neck that you can adjust and tilt comfortably according to the right viewing angle. It looks great and is apt to use in an office setup.

Range of features

Are you looking for a monitor that provides range of features at a reasonable rate? Then here is the right option for you. This monitor has a 19.5” display size with 1600x900 native resolution. It has an extremely sleek and slim body that can also be mounted on the wall. Along with this, it comes with an anti-glare feature and glossy finish. Zebronics monitor also comes with in-built power supply and HDMI/VGA ports. This monitor has it all from good looks, HD display and is easy on your pocket.

Comes with an App

This monitor is suitable for professional use as it comes with advanced features. Along with a full HD 1920x1080p display it has an anti-glare coating. The size of the monitor screen is 23.8”. MSI PRO MP241 Professional Monitor has an IPS Grade Panel that displays everything in a bright and realistic manner. It also comes along with a MSI Display Kit APP that will assist you with the numerous features of your screen. The screen is apt to be used in a conference room, meeting room or office. You can use it conveniently to stream an online conference call or meeting.

Wide contrast ratio

Here is a unique monitor that not only looks great anywhere but also performs exceptionally well. It features an IPS technology that gives every picture on the screen accuracy and consistency. It also has a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio that lets you experience every color vividly. The monitor also has a sleek body, ultra wide 178 degree angle and micro-edge bezel that makes it look aesthetic. The monitor makes connecting to other devices easy with HDMI and VGA ports. HP 21” Anti-Glare Monitor also features low blue light technology that is easy on your eyes.