Friday, January 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Anti Glare monitors that are easy on your eyes


FP StudioJan 15, 2021 16:14:35 IST

Adjustable neck

Here is an anti-glare monitor which comes with outstanding display. This LCD monitor comes with LED Backlight Technology, which has a 16:9 aspect display ratio. The display appears crisp, detailed and bright in 1080P Full HD quality. The monitor has a 27 inch display size and it includes multiple HDMI and VGA input connectors. DELL SE2719HR also has a movable neck that you can adjust and tilt comfortably according to the right viewing angle. It looks great and is apt to use in an office setup.

Range of features

Are you looking for a monitor that provides range of features at a reasonable rate? Then here is the right option for you. This monitor has a 19.5” display size with 1600x900 native resolution. It has an extremely sleek and slim body that can also be mounted on the wall. Along with this, it comes with an anti-glare feature and glossy finish. Zebronics monitor also comes with in-built power supply and HDMI/VGA ports. This monitor has it all from good looks, HD display and is easy on your pocket.

Comes with an App

This monitor is suitable for professional use as it comes with advanced features. Along with a full HD 1920x1080p display it has an anti-glare coating. The size of the monitor screen is 23.8”. MSI PRO MP241 Professional Monitor has an IPS Grade Panel that displays everything in a bright and realistic manner. It also comes along with a MSI Display Kit APP that will assist you with the numerous features of your screen. The screen is apt to be used in a conference room, meeting room or office. You can use it conveniently to stream an online conference call or meeting.

Wide contrast ratio

Here is a unique monitor that not only looks great anywhere but also performs exceptionally well. It features an IPS technology that gives every picture on the screen accuracy and consistency. It also has a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio that lets you experience every color vividly. The monitor also has a sleek body, ultra wide 178 degree angle and micro-edge bezel that makes it look aesthetic. The monitor makes connecting to other devices easy with HDMI and VGA ports. HP 21” Anti-Glare Monitor also features low blue light technology that is easy on your eyes.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best hoverboards for 2020

Jan 06, 2021
Best hoverboards for 2020
Affordable smart watches that keep you online and on-time

Affordable smart watches that keep you online and on-time

Jan 11, 2021
Gaming speakers for the full audio experience

Gaming speakers for the full audio experience

Jan 11, 2021
Premium setups to turn your home into a gamer’s paradise

Premium setups to turn your home into a gamer’s paradise

Jan 11, 2021
Best phones under 15000

Best phones under 15000

Jan 15, 2021
Best 27 inches monitors for flawless visual experience

Best 27 inches monitors for flawless visual experience

Jan 15, 2021

science

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Ocean Acidification

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Jan 15, 2021
Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Covid-19 Vaccines

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Jan 14, 2021
Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Megalodon Sharks

Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Jan 14, 2021