Angle grinders for home improvement


FP StudioJan 21, 2021 21:54:08 IST

Maximum efficiency
Here is an angle grinder that offers optimum performance and is extremely easy to use. This angle grinder comes with a powerful 850 watt motor. It has a compact ergonomic design with a two position handle that helps you to work in confined places. It also features an integrated fan cooling system that ensures there is air flow maintained inside the machine and doesn’t let the machine heat up easily. DEWALT DW801 delivers an optimum disc rotation speed making it easier to operate.

Optimum comfort
Here is an angle grinder that will help you perform multiple applications. This professional grinder has a compact design and is lightweight. It also offers an auxiliary handle that has been specifically designed for the comfort of the worker. This angle grinder is also easily portable and features a heavy duty metal gear case that ensures durability. It also has a design that prevents dust and debris from entering into the machine. Cheston Angle Grinder can be used for chores like sharpening cutting, grinding, deburring, finishing and polishing.

Good quality material
This angle grinder has a high grade plastic and aluminum body which makes it sturdy and extremely durable. It is small in size with an ergonomic and slim design that reduces fatigue in professional grinding and cutting operations. This angle grinder also features a safety cover that prevents sparks and metal chips from flying, preventing any injury. Aegon Ag100pa Angle Grinder is equipped with a powerful 750 watt motor and it can produce a no-load speed of 11000 rpm. It can be used in a wide range of applications like polishing, cutting, smoothing rough parts, removing rust, etc.

For professionals
Here is an easy-to-use angle grinder that is a great choice of tool. This angle grinder has an extremely powerful motor of 820 watts with a 12000 rpm cutting speed. BALCK-DECKER G720 Small Angle Grinder has features that are suitable for basic as well as professional use. It features a 4 inch long grinding wheel which is ideal to grind or polish metal, stone or granite. This angle grinder’s spindle lock mechanism enables it to hold the disc in place. It has a small size with three slot position sides and a comfortable handle which makes it comfortable to use.

