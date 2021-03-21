FP Studio

For Fast Streaming

RKTech H96 Max H616 TV box comes with an H616 Quad-Core processor and Bluetooth 4.0 technology. It supports various streaming platforms such as Jio TV, Hotstar, Youtube and is extremely fast as well. It consists of Android 10.0 Operating System and its quad-core chipset makes it faster and more efficient in functionality. It supports dual-band wifi and allows you to connect to devices via Bluetooth. It has basic android features allowing you to personalize your home screen and manage permissions as well. It comes with 4g RAM 32 GB EMMC Flash Storage and also allows you to attach an external drive.

Wireless Support

This Android TV box supports wireless screens such as MiraCast, Airplay, DLNA and various other third-party screening applications. DOMO nCast TV Box MXQ is a general TV box and supports 4K resolution and has 8GB internal storage, HDD External storage, SSD and memory card. It supports various languages as well and comes with a remote to easily switch streaming options and control your home screen preferences as well. It has great features for the price it comes in and is an extremely reliable product. It efficiently handles all the third-party screening applications giving you an uninterrupted viewing experience.

With inbuilt WIFI

V88R™ 4K Android TV Smart Box comes with an Android 10.0 Operating System, 2GB RAM, 64-bit core processor and supports third-party screening applications such as MiraCast, Airplay, etc. You can easily convert your normal television screen into a full HD smart TV with just the click of a button. It makes your television ideal as a media player, conference device or even a small personal computer. The Android technology this device comes with makes it highly advanced in professional image processing and in its running speed. It has extremely high performance and is very efficient. You can watch your favorite streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Sony, AppleTV, etc very conveniently.

High Performance

This highly advanced Android TV box is powered with Android 10.0 and Amlogic S905X3 quad-core 64 bit CPU ARM CortexTM-A53 including Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. Its 2GB RAM and 16GB memory provide enough room to run the device quickly. It also supports TF cards up to 64 GB and makes your android box a very reliable device. Muvit Android 10.0 TV Box lets you watch 4K videos smoothly and has the ability to save up to 50 percent of bandwidth resources. It also supports mouse and keyboard via USB and 8K 24fps UHD video hardware decoding, giving you rich picture quality and a memorable streaming experience.