Sunday, March 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Android TV Boxes for perfect streaming experience


FP StudioMar 21, 2021 01:21:04 IST

For Fast Streaming
RKTech H96 Max H616 TV box comes with an H616 Quad-Core processor and Bluetooth 4.0 technology. It supports various streaming platforms such as Jio TV, Hotstar, Youtube and is extremely fast as well. It consists of Android 10.0 Operating System and its quad-core chipset makes it faster and more efficient in functionality. It supports dual-band wifi and allows you to connect to devices via Bluetooth. It has basic android features allowing you to personalize your home screen and manage permissions as well. It comes with 4g RAM 32 GB EMMC Flash Storage and also allows you to attach an external drive.

Wireless Support
This Android TV box supports wireless screens such as MiraCast, Airplay, DLNA and various other third-party screening applications. DOMO nCast TV Box MXQ is a general TV box and supports 4K resolution and has 8GB internal storage, HDD External storage, SSD and memory card. It supports various languages as well and comes with a remote to easily switch streaming options and control your home screen preferences as well. It has great features for the price it comes in and is an extremely reliable product. It efficiently handles all the third-party screening applications giving you an uninterrupted viewing experience.

With inbuilt WIFI
V88R™ 4K Android TV Smart Box comes with an Android 10.0 Operating System, 2GB RAM, 64-bit core processor and supports third-party screening applications such as MiraCast, Airplay, etc. You can easily convert your normal television screen into a full HD smart TV with just the click of a button. It makes your television ideal as a media player, conference device or even a small personal computer. The Android technology this device comes with makes it highly advanced in professional image processing and in its running speed. It has extremely high performance and is very efficient. You can watch your favorite streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Sony, AppleTV, etc very conveniently.

High Performance
This highly advanced Android TV box is powered with Android 10.0 and Amlogic S905X3 quad-core 64 bit CPU ARM CortexTM-A53 including Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. Its 2GB RAM and 16GB memory provide enough room to run the device quickly. It also supports TF cards up to 64 GB and makes your android box a very reliable device. Muvit Android 10.0 TV Box lets you watch 4K videos smoothly and has the ability to save up to 50 percent of bandwidth resources. It also supports mouse and keyboard via USB and 8K 24fps UHD video hardware decoding, giving you rich picture quality and a memorable streaming experience.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best gaming headsets with mics

Mar 07, 2021
Best gaming headsets with mics
Digital scribbling pads for kids

Digital scribbling pads for kids

Mar 06, 2021
Premium portable bluetooth speakers so your music travels with you

Premium portable bluetooth speakers so your music travels with you

Mar 06, 2021
Laptop Stands for your rescue

Laptop Stands for your rescue

Mar 06, 2021
Wireless dongles so that you are never offline

Wireless dongles so that you are never offline

Mar 06, 2021
Best performance laptops for coding

Best performance laptops for coding

Mar 08, 2021

science

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Artificial Embryos

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Mar 18, 2021
Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

'Oumuamua

Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

Mar 17, 2021
Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Gravitational Waves

Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Mar 17, 2021
New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Space Agriculture

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Mar 17, 2021