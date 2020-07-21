FP Studio

The smartwatch for all ages

Let’s begin with the interface of this smartwatch, which is so user friendly that both children and adults will have no trouble using it. Music lovers will easily appreciate the control over their playlists from the comfort of their wrists, while swimmers can dive right in with this waterproof device that can withstand 5ATM of pressure. With more than 30 features packed into this smartwatch, you can even customise your AMOLED watch face. Yet what makes it incredible is that such a compact device can pack in a battery life of up to 20 days on a single charge. Whether you’re jogging in the rain or trying to keep track of your laps in the pool, this smartwatch helps you on your way to a fitter lifestyle easily.

Make a fitter style statement

Whether at the gym or the office, this smartwatch has got you covered. With its blend of classic design and advanced technology, you can select between analog or smart mode and use the detachable straps and various watch faces to really level up your style. Getting into shape and keeping track of your health data hasn’t been easier thanks to its 3-axis acceleration sensor and 24x7 heart rate monitor. Its dedicated iOS and Android app make light work of setting goals and tracking your progress. A feature that you’re sure to love is the ‘reminders’ function that allows you to set reminders for important meetings, events, and more. If you’re looking for a smartwatch that looks most like your traditional one but does much more, get this one.

For the weekend road trippers

Apart from telling the time and monitoring your activities, this smartwatch has plenty of exciting features. Great for camping trips, the inbuilt barometer, GPS positioning, and SpO2 reader allow you to stay on track and keep a close eye on your oxygen levels. Fitness enthusiasts will be hard-pressed to find new activities that are not covered by its customizable workout modes. We love that you can listen to up to 500 of your favourite tracks on the go by pairing a Bluetooth headset with the watch. With two weeks of battery life and instant smart notifications, this watch is also superbly priced. If you’re an active, outdoorsy person who loves to travel and explore, then this smartwatch is built just for you.

Teenager-approved styling

Link this smartwatch to your smartphone to receive WhatsAppwhatsapp, SMS and call notifications on your wrist or use it to grab a hands-free selfie when the mood strikes. We found the phone locator feature particularly helpful when misplaced our phones and wanted to find them quickly. The inbuilt pedometer tracks your steps and gives you a helpful push to keep moving when you need it. With this watch by your side, waking up early for college or in time for that important date is a breeze thanks to the silent vibrating alarm that won’t wake up anyone else. College goers and young professionals, this smartphone has everything you’re looking for in a cool wrist device, so what are you waiting for?