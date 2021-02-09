FP Studio

Desktop for personal use

This desktop is remarkably slim and light, and its Nano-Edge display features an impossibly thin bezel for edge-to-edge viewing and an impressive 87% screen-to-body ratio, has a 21.5-inch widescreen display which includes wide-view technology with Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. Powered by the latest Generation Intel processor it provides effortless performance for smooth multitasking. The ASUS Vivo AiO All-in-One Desktop comes with 4 GB RAM and 1 TB HDD high storage and has Windows 10 Home Operating system. A perfect solution for your everyday computing needs.

Power and beauty

This desktop is an all-in-one blend of power with the beauty of a slim, three-sided borderless display for one dependable device designed to grow with you. This HP All-in-One 24-df0215in desktop is easy to upgrade, comes with a high-speed AMD Ryzen 3 processer and 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM for multitasking, 256 GB SSD storage and 1TB HDD storage, 23.8 diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display with the latest Microsoft Windows 10 Operating System and Built-in Alexa. It’s perfect for the budding professional who wants a system that can multitask without hanging.

For student use

An impressively slim desktop with the 21.5” Full HD (1920x1080) resolution, antiglare display and wide viewing angle. It is cut for all your projects, big or small, with Intel Core i3-10110U and 8 GB DIMM DDR42666 RAM and with 1TB HDD 5400rpm disk space. The Lenovo Ideacentre A340 Intel Core i3 10th Generation desktop is the perfect solution for students who love to get great value at a reasonable price.

For Everyday Use

The Gandiva Economical C2D 18.5" All in One Desktop Computer lives up to its name. It is a cheap All in One Desktop Computer for everyday use with Core2Duo CPU and G31 Motherboard, 4GB DDR2 RAM for smooth functioning 500GB HDD storage, and an 18.5" Monitor. Has a pre-installed Windows 10 and MS Office (Trial Version) with Antivirus (Free Version). The desktop is perfect for people who want to buy a desktop for the first time. It is great for people who want to gift a desktop to someone who can’t afford one or for senior citizens who will use it for basic surfing.