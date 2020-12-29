FP Studio

W34 Series 5 lite Smart Watch

ShopAIS brings W34 Series 5 lite Smart Watch for Men and Women. It is a Band which monitors heart rate, sleep. It has a touch screen with fitness call, SMS alert with pedometer and step, calorie check and music control. It comes in the colour black. Make & receive calls through Bluetooth calling feature. Use the Sedentary reminder to get up and change the unhealthy lifestyle.

Pace Smart watch

Pebble brings this Pace Smart Watch with Full Touch Dynamic Colour Display. It has multiple sports mode and a built-in oximeter. Pebble Pace comes with a 1.4' full touch screen that monitors your heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen level in blood and sleep pattern. The advanced technology perfectly syncs with your lifestyle and monitors your health all day, and night. Comes with a 10-day power back up. The smartwatch comes with the ability to control your music and get notifications across all the apps on your phone. The smartwatch also comes with more than 100 Watch faces. Pebble Pace seriously sweat & water proof.

Capacitative feature

Noise brings Colorfit Pro 2 Full Touch Control Smart Watch in the colour Jet Black. The brilliant 1.3" colour display is now full capacitive touch, supporting taps and swipes, so it is easy to read and operate. The strong polycarbonate case makes the ColorFit Pro 2 featherlight on your wrist and is available in 4 beautiful colours with matching swappable straps. The 24x7 heart rate monitoring with the built in optical HR monitor that measures your heart rate every five minutes. 9 sports modes to cover all your activities, whether you walk, run, hike, bike, treadmill, work-out, climb, spin, or perform yoga. You also get 1-year warranty from Noise.

Smart band 4

Mi has this Smart Band 4. It is India's No.1 Fitness Band and comes with 20 Days Battery Life, Color AMOLED Full-Touch Screen, Waterproof with Music Control and Unlimited Watch Faces. The Mi Smart Band 4 features a 39.9% larger (than Mi Band 3) AMOLED color full-touch display with adjustable brightness, so everything is clear as can be. Compatible with Android 4.4 or later/iOS 9.0 or later. Health and wellness tracking at its best with 24/7 automatic heart rating monitoring and alerts to warn you when the heart rate is high. Style the band display as per your mood with unlimited watch faces. Simply pick a photo from your gallery and set it as your watch face. Youngster will love this band!