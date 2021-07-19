Monday, July 19, 2021Back to
Action games for PS3 that guarantee hours of fun


Extremely fluid
Activision Call of Duty: Ghosts is an extraordinary step forward for one of the largest entertainment franchises of all time. Fueling this all-new Call of Duty experience, the franchise's new next-gen engine delivers stunning levels of immersion and performance, all while maintaining the speed and fluidity of 60 frames-per-second across all platforms. In Call of Duty: Ghosts you don't just create a class, you create a soldier, a first for the franchise. In the new Create-A-Soldier system, players can change the physical appearance of their soldier by choosing the head, body type, head-gear and equipment. New dynamic maps are the evolution of multiplayer. There are also over 30 NEW weapons, including an entirely new weapon class: Marksman Rifles.

Assassin or pirate?
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag PS3 begins in 1715 when pirates established a lawless republic in the Caribbean and ruled the land and seas. Stand among legendary pirates such as Blackbeard, Calico Jack, and Benjamin Hornigold, as you establish a lawless republic in the Bahamas and relive the truly explosive events that defined the Golden Age of Pirates. From Kingston to Nassau, explore 50 unique locations where you can live the life of a pirate. Captain and customize your own ship, search for lost treasure, hunt rare animals, and loot underwater shipwrecks. This game inspired the imaginations of millions and left a legacy that still endures.

Alien ganglords
Saints Row IV is the fourth installment of the Saints Row series and like in the previous versions, the player has control over the leader of the street gang, Third Street Saints, who has become the President of the United States. The alien warlord captures the cabinet members including the Boss, who is also a Saints member. This Saints Row IV PS3 game has an interesting plot and encourages gameplay by trying to evade attacks and saving other members. The Boss has to team up with other Saint members in order to destroy Zinyak and save the world. There is also a time travel feature that takes the Boss and his members to the past, which is also seen in the game.

Battlefield
Battlefield 4-Standard Edition PS3 is the genre-defining action blockbuster. With dynamic destructible environments, epic vehicular combat and the chaos of all-out war, Battlefield 4 gives you the freedom to do more and be more for an unrivaled entertainment experience with multiple landscape in real-time with interactive environments that react to your every move. Unrivaled audio and visual fidelity make your game more dramatic, more believable and more human. You have the power to dominate land, air and sea with all-new, intense water-based vehicle combat which is only available in Battlefield 4.

