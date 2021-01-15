FP Studio

Completely comprehensive

A strap case bag specifically designed for Instax mini cameras. It has two compartments, one for the instax and another small one for accessories. The soft microfiber inner design won’t scratch the screen, and absorb shock at the same time protecting your instax. It provides security, wear-resistance, reliability, and durability all at the same time along with having an adjustable strap to fit every user. Fujifilm FJ342 Zipper Camera Case is suitable for instax mini 7s, 8, 25 and 50s.

Pack of four albums

A very handy album pack of four, made of premium PU leather cover and clear PVC inner picture pockets that is very durable. It has a steady bonding between the cover and inner pages ensures high quality. Each album has 18 pages (2 photos per page) that opens like a book full of memories to cherish. Shopizone Mini 36 Pockets Album for Instax is compatible with photos having a size of 3-inches or 8.5 x 5.4 cms or taken by Mini 9 / Mini 8+ / Mini 8 / Mini 90 / Mini 70 and many more.

Compatible with many others

A strong strap belt for instax camera made from high quality material that is highly durable. It has a very simple yet eye catching design of white polka dots on the black straps. It has a dimension of 55.8cm x 0.08cm x 3.5cm and has a weight of just 53gms.Katia Camera Shoulder Neck Strap Belt for Fujifilm Instax Mini 25/ Mini 8/ Mini 90 Instant Camera, Polaroid ' Socialmatic/ Z2300 ' Instant/ PIC300 ' Instant ' Camera, Nikon/ Canon Camera.

Sharp features

A box of six film packets each coating 10, thus giving you films for 60 shots in all. These films have a size of 8.6cm x 5.4cm and an image size of 6.2cm x 4.6cm, hence leaving a well defined blank frame model with borderline wherein you can write anything you wish to. These films with full colour ISO 800 film speed, ensure you get perfect clear, brigth, sharp and vibrant pictures instantly. Just stack up Fujifilm Instax Mini Picture Format Film and capture your memorable moments to be cherished forever.