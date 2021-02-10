Wednesday, February 10, 2021Back to
Access easy ergonomic typing with these top wireless keyboards


FP StudioFeb 10, 2021 12:01:01 IST

Saco Slim Bluetooth Keyboard

The Saco Bluetooth keyboard specifically is designed for smartphones and tablets. Saco all in one Bluetooth keyboard. It is an ultra-compact and light-weight device with chiclet keys that help with typing easily. It works equally well with Android, iOS Mac and Windows operating devices. On or off switches on the keyboard helps you in conserving power when the keyboard is not in use. With a built-in battery and latest version of Bluetooth technology it is bound to make your life simpler. It is perfect for people who want to use the keyboard across different operating systems.

Targus KB55 AKB55TT Bluetooth Multi-Platform Keyboard

The device is compatible across various operating systems including Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. It is equipped with a Bluetooth 3.0 wireless connection helping you to connect it to other devices within seconds. It has a super slim design making it look elegant and classy. The scissor-switch keys provide a better typing response. It has a battery life indicator and a power on/off switch which helps you to know when to recharge the keyboard and save power. It is perfect for the use of students.

Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard

This is a wireless desk keyboard for your computer, tablet or smartphone. The Logitech K480 keyboard allows you to switch typing between 3 connected Bluetooth wireless devices. You will find all the shortcut keys you use the most, whether you’re typing on a PC or Mac computer or an Android smartphone or tablet or iPhone or iPad. It is equipped with an integrated cradle that holds your phone or tablet at just the right angle for you to read while you type. It is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Mac OS X or later Chrome OS, iOS 5 or later, Android tablet and Android 3.2 or later.

Quantum QHM7307 Mini Spill-Resistant USB Wired Slim Keyboard

This keyboard has special soft feel keys that are water resistant. It is designed to give extra comfort while typing with a big enter and spacebar key. It is equipped with a sealed membrane sheet for greater reliability. The compact size of the keyboard helps in saving space. The laser printed keys don’t fade for a long period of time. It is compatible with Windows 98/2000/ME/NT/XP/Vista/Linux, Windows Vista, Windows 7 etc. It is highly suitable for those who need to use the keyboard every day.

