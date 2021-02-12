Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long


Feb 12, 2021

Great for winter

AmazonBasics AAA batteries maintain 65% of the original charge after being stored for 3 years. They are pre-charged using solar energy. These batteries maintain high power in low temps. They’re great for ski resorts and winter activities. AmazonBasics Batteries work well with a variety of electronics, including high-power devices such as digital cameras, electric toothbrushes, and flashlights. Some rechargeable batteries permanently lose capacity after long-term storage, resulting in reduced runtime. The AmazonBasics batteries maintain their capacity for years.

Multiple recharges

Panasonic Eneloop AAA batteries can be recharged up to 2100 times. The batteries are multi-use, come pre-charged with solar energy and are ready to use. When stored as per instructions, the Panasonic Eneloop AAA battery can maintain up to 70% of its charge even after 10 years in storage (when not being used). The No Memory effect in Panasonic Eneloop AAA batteries allows the batteries to be recharged when fully or partially discharged. The batteries work in extreme temperatures ranging from -20 °C to 50 °C temperature range.

Low discharge mechanism

These are a set of 2 International Standard universally compatible rechargeable Ni-Mh batteries that can be used straight from the pack without initial charging. The batteries hold 1100mAh capacity batteries with 500+ charge cycles and no memory effect so they can be charged or discharged as needed without loss of capacity. The batteries are equipped with a low self-discharge mechanism to hold charge up to 80% for 12 months without use.

Super long life

Duracell Rechargeable AAA 900mAh batteries stay charged for up to 12 months, when not in use, and if unused, it lasts up to 10 years. These batteries come with a Long-Life Ion Core, so you get amazing power in every battery. Plus, they come pre-charged so you can power your devices right away. The batteries can be recharged a hundred times.

