A look at best smartphones with 6GB RAM


FP StudioJul 15, 2020 14:24:56 IST

A smartphone with fluid display

This mobile phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 which means that it is a very powerful device. Its major USP is undoubtedly the 90Hz fluid display, and that coupled with three rear cameras makes the smartphone simply irresistible. The device's triple camera system allows you to take portraits of friends and family and shoot remarkable videos with improved stabilisation. A high memory and great battery make it the best triple rear camera smartphone available.

It is a complete package

This phone here is desired by many. The 6.3-inch screen with curved glass is impressive with its picture quality. The battery provides talk-time of 32 hours and standby time of 540 hours. Coupled with a 48MP AI Quad camera with Ultra-wide angle lens and a Super macro lens, it provides stellar all-rounder performance for all sorts of users. If you are constantly on the phone for work or for personal use then this is the device you must go for.

Storing data was never this easy

Storing a large amount of data should not be a problem with this phone as it houses a 64GB internal memory which can be expanded up to a massive 256 GB. Click those memorable pictures with your loved ones with the AI triple rear camera and a 32 megapixel front camera. This device has 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology which will bring your phone back to power within minutes. If you are looking for a phone that can be easily charged and is fashionable, this is the phone you should buy.

A product worth your trust

This phone with 6000 mAh battery offers a decent triple camera setup. A defining factor in this smartphone is its massive memory, 128GB internal memory which is expandable up to 512GB. It has a decent battery backup and works on an Android 10.0 operating system. The device has a glossy finish and sports thin bezels at the sides and the tip. It also sports a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. A product by one of the most well-known phone manufacturers, this is a complete device. Buy this device if you want the latest of technologies in a dual SIM set up, it won’t disappoint.

