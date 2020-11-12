FP Studio

Fast and efficient performance

MI has become one of the fastest-growing brands in India that stands the test of time with its quality products. One such is the MI Notebook 14. Equipped with the 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 Processor that is perfect for everything from coding to designing. This choice will ensure that you can work on several things between multiple windows without any lag. To transform from work to gaming, the notebook also comes with an NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 making it the perfect choice for anyone who wants to get more stuff done efficiently.

Business-ready notebook

Known for its durability, The HP Notebook PC 240 comes with 10th Gen, i3 processor. Its sleek design and 3.4 GHz Intel Turbo Boost Technology come encased in a sleek dark ash silver body that’s both sturdy and stylish. With a laptop that readily connects to all your peripherals and has an RJ-45 port and HDMI port, this product is designed to fit the needs of business professionals who need a reliable machine.

Easy to carry around

Lenovo has succeeded in the innovation space by constantly creating laptops that are easy to carry, durable and deliver top-notch performance. It barely weighs 1.5kgs and comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor preloaded with Windows 10 Home with Lifetime Validity, what else would one need? ThisIdeapad’s Premium Dolby Audio provides a rich audio experience, added security with its physical webcam shutter is perfect for professionals who travel long hours for work.

For the savvy business traveller

A popular choice among young business professionals, Asus Zenbook comes with 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5-8250U processor with Turbo boost up to 3.4GHz and 6MB cache. Its slim-bezel NanoEdge Anti-Glare Display is making for great visuals that don’t strain your eyes while the pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity is another huge plus. The LED-backlit keyboard means working in the night is easier. For anyone looking for a travel-friendly powerhouse, this is it.