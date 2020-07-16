FP Studio

A TV of top quality

This 4K smart TV is loaded with a number of stellar features and stunning picture quality. The device is lightweight and also has a metallic design. The key features include wide viewing angle, Apple Air Play2, 20w sound and 4K upscaler. This device is your best bet if you seek an immersive viewing experience. The 4K images with fine detail and vivid colours offer four times greater resolution than a Full HD TV .

Make the most, everyday

With this TV, one can access an ever-growing selection of streaming content from a host of different movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more. There are 3 HDMI ports which will connect to the set top box, Blu-ray players, gaming console and 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices. And yes, there is Alexa at your service to help you dive deep into thousand apps. If you are looking for a television with Dolby and DTS TruSurround which will give you a theatre-like surround sound experience, then look no further.

If you are looking for an HDR TV

The 4K UHD display here is of the first rate and this TV will add a lot of magic to your living room. HDR produces dazzling detail images with accurate reproduction of light and dark shades. This will allow you to experience HDR content via all sources. If you are looking for a television with Micro Dimming which analyses the video content in 1080 separate zones and then adjusts the brightness and darkness separately, then this TV is for you.

Good times are here

This TV comes with a crystal-clear picture and gives priority to every detail. There is also refined sound and you can watch your favourite in lifelike colour and contrast with clear, natural sound on this Full HD smart TV. The innovative technology creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones. Want the best in sound and picture quality? This TV from one of the best electronics brands out there is what you should buy.