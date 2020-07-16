Thursday, July 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Best 43-inch smart TVs to add luxury to your life


FP StudioJul 16, 2020 14:37:49 IST

A TV of top quality

This 4K smart TV is loaded with a number of stellar features and stunning picture quality. The device is lightweight and also has a metallic design. The key features include wide viewing angle, Apple Air Play2, 20w sound and 4K upscaler. This device is your best bet if you seek an immersive viewing experience. The 4K images with fine detail and vivid colours offer four times greater resolution than a Full HD TV .

Make the most, everyday

With this TV, one can access an ever-growing selection of streaming content from a host of different movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more. There are 3 HDMI ports which will connect to the set top box, Blu-ray players, gaming console and 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices. And yes, there is Alexa at your service to help you dive deep into thousand apps. If you are looking for a television with Dolby and DTS TruSurround which will give you a theatre-like surround sound experience, then look no further.

If you are looking for an HDR TV

The 4K UHD display here is of the first rate and this TV will add a lot of magic to your living room. HDR produces dazzling detail images with accurate reproduction of light and dark shades. This will allow you to experience HDR content via all sources. If you are looking for a television with Micro Dimming which analyses the video content in 1080 separate zones and then adjusts the brightness and darkness separately, then this TV is for you.

Good times are here

This TV comes with a crystal-clear picture and gives priority to every detail. There is also refined sound and you can watch your favourite in lifelike colour and contrast with clear, natural sound on this Full HD smart TV. The innovative technology creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones. Want the best in sound and picture quality? This TV from one of the best electronics brands out there is what you should buy.

tags

    Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

    latest videos

    1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

    1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

    1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

    1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

    1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

    1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

    1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

    1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

    1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

    1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

    1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

    1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

    1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room


    Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


    science

    Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

    Europa

    Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

    Jun 25, 2020
    Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

    Ocean mapping

    Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

    Jun 24, 2020
    Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

    coronavirus studies

    Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

    Jun 23, 2020
    Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

    pluto

    Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

    Jun 23, 2020