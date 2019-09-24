FP Studio

In the 2019 market, there is competition for everything, literally, ranging from home appliances to electronics. With advancements in technology, the TVs also have made their share of progress. They are smarter, inbuilt with more features and have finessed entertainment and taken it to another level. It’s no more just 50 channels. It’s full of content from the internet, and various platforms that bring forth all kinds of content in the comfort of TV.

If you’re looking for a smart TV that fulfils all your needs and also brings many more features to it, scroll to find your best match.

Sony Bravia 138 cm (55 inches)

Live life king size and watch your favourite programmes on big screens at home, this is how it works today. The Sony Bravia 138 cm is the investment you would want to make after reading its features. It brings along stunning features like 4K Ultra HD for excellent viewer experience. Youtube is one click away so that you can stream your favourite videos with your family and enjoy the lavish time, seamlessly connect yourself to the internet through your television using your mobile data. What more would you want? The Sony Bravia 138 cm (55 inches) is a 2019 model so you can stay assured about it being technologically equipped.

VU 138 cm (55 Inches) (Award - Multiple HDMI Ports)

Everyone will love a 55” TV that lavishly sits in your living room giving you a cinematic experience like never before. The VU 138 cm comes with 3 HDMI ports for you to connect it to your external devices so you can watch all the content from different sources in one place. You might as well also connect it with Bluetooth wirelessly and miracast (wireless connections from devices such as laptops, tablets, or smartphones) is available as well. The LED display and the big screen perform together to bring along an even smarter experience without hurting your pocket.

Onida 138 cm (55 Inches) (Award - Sideway Viewing Angle)

Not everyone sits right in front of the TV, instead, prefer watching it from a distance. This is the TV that provides you with a 178-degree viewing angle that helps you watch it from sideways just how you would watch it from the centre. Onida is one of the most trusted brands in India and there is no surprise to the quality of the products manufactured. It comes with 3 HDMI ports to connect various devices across, like, set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console etc. The feature of Slim Edge LED, makes it an additional compact and smart decor in your living room.

LG 139 cm (Award - Powerful Sound)

LG had a couple of variants in the range of smart TV and they are equipped with the latest technology and features that enable the viewers an experience worth spending for. The LG 139 cm brings to the table, high definition 4K with OLED display and a life-like colour display. Browse the internet on your TV with its built-in Wi-Fi feature and mobile connection overlay. Connect your DVD players, set-top box and enjoy a leisure experience at home. Not only this, Dolby Atmos creates powerful, moving audio that seems to flow all around you, delivering crisp quality. Lastly, its seamless design presents an elegant silhouette from any side for leisure watching from any distance and angle.