Expands usability

Panasonic developed the new CX Series of handheld camcorders, spearheaded by the AG-CX350, to fuse video, on-air broadcasting, and communication for the next generation. The AG-CX350 features 4K/UHD resolution, 10-bit depth, HDR-compatible image quality, and a host of recording formats for the ultimate creativity in a compact, lightweight body with low power consumption. It is also equipped with an RTSP/RTMP/ RTMPS function for live streaming and NDI | HX-ready IP connectivity, to serve as a live camera, and clearly expands the usability of the handheld camcorder beyond conventional newsgathering and recording applications to meet a wide range of professional needs.

Budget buy

If you have been looking for an affordable, full-featured 4K Ultra HD camcorder then JVC GY-HM170E 4K Professional Video Camcorder is the one for you. It is small and light enough to take with you everywhere. Working with 4K has never been easier. Just insert an SDHC/SDXC memory card into one or both memory card slots and record hours of 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) material. Recordings are made using the Quicktime (.MOV) file format and are compatible with many popular editing systems. An integrated 12x optical zoom lens and 4K CMOS sensor deliver stunning 4K Ultra HD. These cameras also record 4:2:2 HD signals up to 60p at 50Mbps making them ideal for general HD production work. 1/2.3″ CMOS image Sensor with 12.4M pixels. It has a built-in stereo microphone. Dual SDHC/SDXC Memory Card Slots & continuous recording and a 3.5” color LCD display.

Lightweight

The Canon XA50 UHD 4K30 Camcorder is a Camcorder that is compact and lightweight featuring UHD 4K capture, a 1" CMOS sensor, two XLR audio inputs, and one mini-HDMI output which fits right into the ENG category for documentary or journalism-style productions. The XA50's optics include an integrated 15x HD optical zoom and a nine-bladed circular iris for more natural highlights, and Wide DR gamma support for low-light recording. The camera's pro-style features include Dual Pixel and contrast autofocus, fast- and slow-motion recording, full manual control, optical and electronic image stabilization, a 3" touchscreen LCD, user-assignable buttons, infrared mode, and a DIGIC DV 6 image processor with high sensitivity and low noise. It has a built-in neutral density filter mechanism offering ND4, ND16, and ND64 options.

For night shoots

The Sony Handycam FDR-AX53 Camcorder has CMOS Sensor. As it supports memory card types of Memory Stick Micro M2, Memory Stick PRO-HG Duo, SD, SDHC, SDXC. Overall, this camera weighs and has a 3 Inch display to click, and preview images. It has a 20x optical zoom in 4K and a 30x Clear Image Zoom in 4K3.0" LCD (Touch panel). With its night shot feature you can now shoot whenever and from wherever you want.