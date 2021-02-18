Thursday, February 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

4K camcorders for the filmmaker in you


FP StudioFeb 18, 2021 12:40:21 IST

Expands usability

Panasonic developed the new CX Series of handheld camcorders, spearheaded by the AG-CX350, to fuse video, on-air broadcasting, and communication for the next generation. The AG-CX350 features 4K/UHD resolution, 10-bit depth, HDR-compatible image quality, and a host of recording formats for the ultimate creativity in a compact, lightweight body with low power consumption. It is also equipped with an RTSP/RTMP/ RTMPS function for live streaming and NDI | HX-ready IP connectivity, to serve as a live camera, and clearly expands the usability of the handheld camcorder beyond conventional newsgathering and recording applications to meet a wide range of professional needs.

Budget buy

If you have been looking for an affordable, full-featured 4K Ultra HD camcorder then JVC GY-HM170E 4K Professional Video Camcorder is the one for you. It is small and light enough to take with you everywhere. Working with 4K has never been easier. Just insert an SDHC/SDXC memory card into one or both memory card slots and record hours of 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) material. Recordings are made using the Quicktime (.MOV) file format and are compatible with many popular editing systems. An integrated 12x optical zoom lens and 4K CMOS sensor deliver stunning 4K Ultra HD. These cameras also record 4:2:2 HD signals up to 60p at 50Mbps making them ideal for general HD production work. 1/2.3″ CMOS image Sensor with 12.4M pixels. It has a built-in stereo microphone. Dual SDHC/SDXC Memory Card Slots & continuous recording and a 3.5” color LCD display.

Lightweight

The Canon XA50 UHD 4K30 Camcorder is a Camcorder that is compact and lightweight featuring UHD 4K capture, a 1" CMOS sensor, two XLR audio inputs, and one mini-HDMI output which fits right into the ENG category for documentary or journalism-style productions. The XA50's optics include an integrated 15x HD optical zoom and a nine-bladed circular iris for more natural highlights, and Wide DR gamma support for low-light recording. The camera's pro-style features include Dual Pixel and contrast autofocus, fast- and slow-motion recording, full manual control, optical and electronic image stabilization, a 3" touchscreen LCD, user-assignable buttons, infrared mode, and a DIGIC DV 6 image processor with high sensitivity and low noise. It has a built-in neutral density filter mechanism offering ND4, ND16, and ND64 options.

For night shoots

The Sony Handycam FDR-AX53 Camcorder has CMOS Sensor. As it supports memory card types of Memory Stick Micro M2, Memory Stick PRO-HG Duo, SD, SDHC, SDXC. Overall, this camera weighs and has a 3 Inch display to click, and preview images. It has a 20x optical zoom in 4K and a 30x Clear Image Zoom in 4K3.0" LCD (Touch panel). With its night shot feature you can now shoot whenever and from wherever you want.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best 1.5 ton split ACs

Feb 04, 2021
Best 1.5 ton split ACs
Best car power inverters

Best car power inverters

Feb 04, 2021
Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Feb 06, 2021
Cute analog watches for children

Cute analog watches for children

Feb 12, 2021
AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

Feb 12, 2021
Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Feb 12, 2021

science

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021
Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021