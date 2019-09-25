FP Studio Boult Audio AirBass Tru5ive What caught our attention the most is that the Boult Audio AirBass Tru5ive is 100% waterproof, how amazing is that? It consists of a built-in mic which can make calls and voice command easier. It automatically pairs with the device as soon as it is taken out of the case. It also comes with 3 colour ear loops which are interchangeable, so go ahead and suit your mood. The In-built Neodymium technology provides immersive audio, heavy bass and passive bilateral noise isolation which is the best when there is a lot of surrounding sound. Once you charge it, it can last you up to a day so forget your charging problems and grab this one. div data-itemtype="product">



JBL T205BT

Packed with powerful bass and excellent JBL T205BT wirelessly stream high-quality sound from any Bluetooth enabled device for a hassle-free experience. You can engage in hands-free calling as these efficiently control your sound and manage calls from your headphones with the convenient three-button remote with microphone. Don’t we detest when our wires knot and tangle, but with the feature of flat wires, they won’t tangle and become a mess? You can enjoy your music and take calls for up to 6 hours. Lastly what we love about this is that fully recharges in 2 hours so half the time to charge and triple the fun.

boAt Rockerz 255

These are a charm. While being lightweight in design, they pump out your favourite music with a hit HD sound and deep boosted bass for an experience like never before. The boAt Rockerz 255 is equipped with features of the latest Bluetooth 4.1 Version. You have 4 colour options to choose from so whichever is your favourite, you will find it. The coolest feature is that it takes 10 mins to charge and plays up to 45 mins. With all these advanced features, they ensure crystal clear wireless transmission in true HD sound and an edgy comfort.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless V2

If we were to call out for this product in 3 words, we would say - Innovative, Economical & Immersive. OnePlus has been a hit since it came to the market and the earphones by OnePlus have also been creating a noise in the market, for all the right reasons. It provides high-audio resolution. The speaker is built in such a way that the audio comes more vibrant and realistically. The three-button in-line remote control helps you take/reject calls without having to take your phone out again and again. In addition to this, the left and right channels reproduce sound independently, reducing noise from outside. Lastly, something that takes our attention is the flat-wire design which makes the earphones not tangible.