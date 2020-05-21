FP Studio

The smoothest mouse out there

Any serious gamer will tell you that having equipment that works well together is as important as having a great team. Hassle-free and easily connected to your computer or laptop via USB interface, this combo is what power packed gaming dreams are made off. Inbuilt LED lights, 3 adjustable DPI (1200, 1600, 3200) and high-speed transmission technology makes your every move that much faster and more accurate. We particularly loved the 3 pre-set levels of DPI built for different gaming scenarios that really bring the whole experience to life. The changeable colours on the mouse is just the cherry on the top! Besides, while reviewing it, we almost did a double take when we saw the price - this is one fantastic deal!

The gaming mouse with ultimate comfort levels

One of the basics for a mouse is comfort, and the Kone XTD delivers this better than most in the same category. Perfectly-weighted, the ergonomic design allows for smooth, cosy and rock-steady gliding while offering a soft-touch, ultra-comfort surface that lets you game for much longer in luxury. Eight fully-programmable buttons and a tough-built 4D mouse wheel makes this one solid choice to consider when you’re looking to dominate the gaming field. Buy this and let your hands relax with the amount of comfort it provides, even when you game for hours at end!

This mouse is a great fit for anyone and everyone

Let’s just start with the fact that this is one really cool looking mouse! And if the styling isn’t enough to get your attention, then perhaps the 600 DPI Precision Laser Engine and Adjusted Sensor Resolution of 800/1600/3200/5600 DPI will turn heads for all the right reasons. While the software is robust and well designed, the fact that it glided effortlessly on all our test surfaces was a huge plus. 10 control buttons and adjustable length to fit every hand size perfectly make this one incredibly clever device that will allow you to hit every target and give you the edge in any game.

The mouse with optical sensors is a must-buy

Equipped with the new eSports-grade optical sensor that has true 16,000 DPI and true tracking at 450 Inches Per Second (IPS), the Razer DeathAdder Elite puts you on the winning side with arguably the fastest sensor in the world. Leave your enemies in a trail of smoke as you push this device's accuracy and speed to the limit. Believe us, it won’t disappoint! Land more killing blows with pinpoint precision as you crush the competition with a Resolution Accuracy of 99.4%. If you’re looking for a whole lot of guaranteed functionality and durability in spite of heavy use, this mouse is your best bet.