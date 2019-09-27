FP Studio

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

The Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes 42mm or a larger 46mm model, and three colours, Rose Gold, Midnight Black and Silver. Straight out of the box the first thing that grabs you about the Samsung Galaxy Watch is that, more than ever before, this smartwatch looks like a real watch.

In terms of OS, the Galaxy Watch retains Tizen, now in its 4.0 incarnation.

This is compatible with all Android phones that are running Android 5.0 and later, and it will also work with any iPhone running iOS 9 and above. It's the best thing about the Galaxy Watch and is the best smartwatch user interface we've ever used. Navigating is so simple, fast and intuitive, shaming Wear OS and watchOS.

Health is a major focus for the Galaxy Watch, and as such Samsung Health is now expanded with new stress management and breathing features, as well as a collection of 21 indoor exercises and 39 tracked workouts.

Samsung Gear S3

Samsung Gear 3 Frontier is a black coloured smartwatch with a rugged design that runs Tizen OS and is made out of high-end watch grade 316L steel. It seamlessly connects to your phone and keeps track of how healthy your lifestyle is. It features a 1.3-inch circular-shaped always-on Super AMOLED touch display with a screen resolution of 360x360 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ protection.

The device comes with a 1 GHz dual-core Exynos 7270 processor, 768 MB RAM and 4GB internal memory. Connectivity capabilities on Samsung Gear 3 Frontier are Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC/MST and 3G/LTE chip.

It is IP68 certified, keeping it safe from light water splashes or sweat during workouts and also offers military-level durability (Military Standard MIL-STD-810G). It is backed up by a 380 mAh Li-Ion battery that claims to offer 3-4 days of backup and comes with wireless charging facility.

Faawn Digital Boy's

The Faawn Digital Boy’s smartwatch has a SIM card function that is compatible as an independent mobile phone with SIM card slot. It supports up to 16GB Memory Card. HD display of this digital watch because of the high sensitive capacitive touch screen is something that stands out. The perfect match with technology along with a resolution ratio of 240x240 pixel supports seamless syncing with Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, Browser (with a 2G network SIM card).

It also has functions for checking the time, maintaining a schedule, reading text messages. The Sport health feature supports all regular features of Pedometer, sleep monitoring and sedentary reminder

The smartwatch has some additional features loaded to make it more user-friendly, such as Image viewer, Sound recorder (need to put a TF card), Audio player, Remote capture, Alarm clock, Calendar, Camera (0.3M) and a Two-way Anti-lost system.

Styleflix SmartWatch

The Smartwatch has a SIM Card Support (GSM, micro SIM), TF Card up to 32 GB, 2 mp camera, Audio/Video supported, G-sensor system and a lot of features packed in the device. As a budget smartwatch, it can be touted as a fairly good product worth a purchase

The device is compatible with all Android and iOS Mobile Phones & Android Tablet PC. Android Mobile Phones that can be connected with the device are Samsung, HTC, Sony, LG, HUAWEI, ZTE, OPPO, XIAOMI etc.

However, the app cannot be installed on iOS devices and thus, Apple devices cannot sync SMS and Bluetooth push information, but other features can be accessed using an iPhone.