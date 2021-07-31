Saturday, July 31, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

4 popular laptops for everyday use


FP StudioJul 31, 2021 22:08:35 IST

A great battery life
This laptop has a premium and modern design with a 91% screen-to-body ratio, so you can enjoy binge-watching your favourite television shows. The stereo speakers with DTS audio processing enhance your audio experience. It has a 46Wh battery where each charge gives you approximately 10 hours of usage, so you can stay worry-free while travelling. Equipped with an anti-glare screen, it makes viewing pleasant and reduces eye strain. Typing is effortless and precise as it comes with scissor-switch keys with a travel distance of 1.3mm. Buy this for enjoying long battery life and binge-watching your favourite television shows.

Lots of storage capacity
This laptop has 1TB of storage capacity that allows you to store more songs, videos, photos and install more applications. Weighing at just 1.75 kilograms it is lightweight, making it easier to handle without tiring your lap. The high-resolution screen with 1920 x 1080 pixels ensures images, videos and text will look more sharp and clear. The latest Windows OS with a new look and style will give you a smooth and better experience. For a laptop with a good storage capacity and that’s easy to carry around, choose this one.

Ideal laptop for gamers
This laptop is game-ready for the gamer in you. It comes with the latest Intel Core i5 processors, next-gen NVIDIA GeForce® graphics, and jaw-dropping Dolby Audio. It handles heavy gaming with ease and will give you a powerful and seamless gaming experience. It has an innovative cooling system backed with dual-action fans that ensure long gaming without any overheating. The blue LED-backlit keyboard illuminates the letters and symbols, which let you view the keys even in low-light areas. For a laptop that stays cool even with heavy gaming, pick this one.

Get things done efficiently and quickly
Ready to use as soon as it is powered on, as it comes preinstalled with Windows10. Powered with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, it handles multitasking with ease as it provides quick responsiveness, so you can get things done fast and efficiently. Enjoy easy and secure access to the laptop with just a touch using the built-in fingerprint sensor in the touchpad. The Nanoedge display comes with an anti-glare coating, so you won’t have any unwanted distractions or reflections. Buy this laptop to enjoy multitasking with ease.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

The best premium smartphones that you must look out for

Jul 23, 2021
The best premium smartphones that you must look out for
The best wireless earbuds that you should try to have a hands-free experience

The best wireless earbuds that you should try to have a hands-free experience

Jul 22, 2021
Protective filters for Nintendo Switch

Protective filters for Nintendo Switch

Jul 20, 2021
Stay cool with these top 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Stay cool with these top 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Jul 21, 2021
The latest and the best 5G smartphones that you should try!

The latest and the best 5G smartphones that you should try!

Jul 22, 2021
Trendy yet useful phone cases for Samsung phones

Trendy yet useful phone cases for Samsung phones

Jul 23, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021