A great battery life

This laptop has a premium and modern design with a 91% screen-to-body ratio, so you can enjoy binge-watching your favourite television shows. The stereo speakers with DTS audio processing enhance your audio experience. It has a 46Wh battery where each charge gives you approximately 10 hours of usage, so you can stay worry-free while travelling. Equipped with an anti-glare screen, it makes viewing pleasant and reduces eye strain. Typing is effortless and precise as it comes with scissor-switch keys with a travel distance of 1.3mm. Buy this for enjoying long battery life and binge-watching your favourite television shows.

Lots of storage capacity

This laptop has 1TB of storage capacity that allows you to store more songs, videos, photos and install more applications. Weighing at just 1.75 kilograms it is lightweight, making it easier to handle without tiring your lap. The high-resolution screen with 1920 x 1080 pixels ensures images, videos and text will look more sharp and clear. The latest Windows OS with a new look and style will give you a smooth and better experience. For a laptop with a good storage capacity and that’s easy to carry around, choose this one.

Ideal laptop for gamers

This laptop is game-ready for the gamer in you. It comes with the latest Intel Core i5 processors, next-gen NVIDIA GeForce® graphics, and jaw-dropping Dolby Audio. It handles heavy gaming with ease and will give you a powerful and seamless gaming experience. It has an innovative cooling system backed with dual-action fans that ensure long gaming without any overheating. The blue LED-backlit keyboard illuminates the letters and symbols, which let you view the keys even in low-light areas. For a laptop that stays cool even with heavy gaming, pick this one.

Get things done efficiently and quickly

Ready to use as soon as it is powered on, as it comes preinstalled with Windows10. Powered with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, it handles multitasking with ease as it provides quick responsiveness, so you can get things done fast and efficiently. Enjoy easy and secure access to the laptop with just a touch using the built-in fingerprint sensor in the touchpad. The Nanoedge display comes with an anti-glare coating, so you won’t have any unwanted distractions or reflections. Buy this laptop to enjoy multitasking with ease.