Comes with 3 Modes of Flashing

Powered by 3 AAA batteries this flashlight uses a Cree XML T6 LED with an adjustable convex lens to provide powerful light up to 500 LUX. The focusable lens can be adjusted to zoom to throw light up to 500 meters away or can be used as a lantern on wide-angle mode. Being light and completely waterproof and shockproof makes it a great outdoor accessory. We really like the aviation-grade aluminum body with its ergonomic design. With a 5 mode click button and a LED lifespan of 100,000 hours, this flashlight is sure to brighten up your travels.

Great energy saver!

This amazing solar-powered device is a window breaker, seatbelt cutter, power bank and powerful flashlight with a 700-foot range all rolled into one. A must for every car, this device could save your life in an emergency. You can charge this device through USB or solar power and the 2000mAh battery ensures that you have a backup charge with you always. It also has an overcharge control chip that keeps your connected devices safe from short circuits and high voltages. The weather-resistant anodized aluminum-alloy body is easy to grip and the built-in magnet helps you to work hands-free.

Comes with Adjustable Focus

This BlingBelle flashlight is made from a light aluminum alloy that makes it ultra-portable and small enough to fit in your palm. Powered by the built-in lithium-ion battery, it provides 350 lumens of light and can last up to 120 minutes on a single charge. The best part is that this flashlight has an IPX4 waterproof rating and has a well-designed, sleek body that is anti-abrasive and shock-proof. With 3 light modes at the click of a button, this flashlight is powerful and easy to use and is ideal for children and older adults. We really like that the focus can be adjusted for the amount of light you need, which makes it best suited for any type of environment and adventure you have planned.

Comes with a rechargeable battery

Using a Cree XML T6 LED with an adjustable convex lens, you will find that this flashlight is up to four times brighter than ordinary flashlights. This powerful flashlight allows you to use 5 beam modes: high, medium, low, S.O.S., and strobe to suit all your needs. We appreciate that this torch can use a rechargeable 18650 battery or 3AAA batteries when you can't recharge. We find the aircraft-grade aluminum body is sturdy and with the2000x zoom it can throw light even 500 meters away.