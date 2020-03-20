FP Studio

Vega Premium EyeLash Curler

The eyelash curler is every makeup artist's favorite. Curling your lashes up and away from the eye with a tool amplifies the effect of a mascara and brings alive the eyes instantly. The Vega premium eyelash curler is uniquely designed with a half rounded curling pad and black non slip grip. The curved eyepiece fits your eye shape, the lash pad prevents pinching, and large handles offer easy gripping and help you exert smooth, even pressure for precision curling. If you are a novice or make up pro, this lash curler is our pick!

da Vinci Cosmetics Series 3622 Basic Eyelash Brush

Whether you have long luscious lashes or not, with this basic eyelash brush is an essential. Over the years da Vinci has developed some of the finest brushes. Made in Germany, this eyelash brush is the perfect combination of innovation and quality. The easy to grip hexagonal handle and compact size make it super simple to use and compact enough to travel with anywhere. Tuck it into your cosmetic pouch or purse pocket before you leave the house, for use with the eyelash curler or just by itself before mascara.

Lakme Eyeconic Curling Mascara

The Lakmé Eyeconic Curling Mascara is our top pick for everyday use. A unique formulation, this mascara has a smart curl brush for smooth strokes and perfectly curled lashes. It is perfect to enhance your day look with some oomph or your evening style with ease. Start with the upper eyelid at the base of the lash line to separate them. Brush the underside in smooth, upward strokes and if you are going for that super dramatic look, just apply a second coat to enhance the look. Finish off with a light coat on the lower lid as well. Available in two intense shades, this lightweight mascara keeps your lashes moisturised and smooth giving you that chic look on application.

Himalaya Herbals Kajal

We are totally lusting on this kajal from the reputed house of Himalaya Herbals. Combining the natural benefits of triphala, damask rose, almond oil, and castor oil, this kajal is super for that sharp kohl look. Triphala, a unique herbal mix of three varieties of power-packed berries adds luster and works as an eye tonic. Besides, we found that its anti-inflammatory properties also help to reduce swelling around the eyes. For all of us staring at screens all day long, the damask rose has a cooling effect to help combat eye strain and tiredness. In all, we would recommend this one for your daily needs, be it to wear at work, or for those sexy smokey eyes at night!

