24/7 surveillance made easy with these top cameras


FP StudioFeb 12, 2021 09:08:44 IST

Built for your peace of mind

This ceiling mountable camera offers superior visual quality due to the 3.6mm lens it sports. The camera records in HD quality giving you clear and sharp video recordings and live surveillance pictures. The camera is designed to be shock-proof, the hard outer shell housing the camera does a great job in protecting the delicate internal hardware. The 2mp camera uses IR technology capturing video at 30fps making it suitable for both home and business use. For its clear video recording and sturdy build, we can't recommend this camera enough.

For 24 hour security

Covering every corner with its 360 degree rotating camera, this surveillance device can be placed in any space for any reason be it security or monitoring your kids. The camera has an SD card slot to save video locally on the device making it highly portable and saving you the hassle of a wired installation. Getting the smart wireless camera to work is as easy as downloading the app, connecting the camera to a power source and voila! your all done. Saving you the trouble of a messy, permanent installation and offering loads of features for the price, we can't help but add this surveillance camera to the list.

Protecting the things that matter

This camera promises an IR detection of 20 meters and a true 1080p resolution camera. The camera can be connected to most DVR devices for monitoring and security purposes making it useful to business owners and areas that are required to be surveilled. Worried about its build quality? it ships with a 2-year warranty showcasing the faith the company has in its product. The device has 12 LEDs mounted on the camera that result in true night and day vision. Giving you peace of mind in knowing your property is monitored 27/7 no matter how dark the night gets, this camera is value for money.

For all of your security needs

Boasting triggered light and sound effects to frighten away unwanted visitors, a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way communication and a microSD card slot to save almost 384 hours of video to the device, this camera comes with all the bells and whistles. Concerned about your little toddlers asleep in their room, watch over them from your phone with 30 ft of night vision instead of opening their door. You will have peace of mind, and they’ll have a good night’s sleep. The camera also has a motion sensor, once set-up you can receive a notification whenever your camera detects motion and check the video clip for closer inspection. Keeping an eye on your loved ones, making sure they are safe has never been easier.

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

