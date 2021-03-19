Friday, March 19, 2021Back to
1TB 3.0 External Hard drives


Mar 19, 2021

Compact Hard Drive

LaCie Rugged Mini is an ultra-compact portable external hard drive that lets you travel with a massive capacity of up to 1 TB. It can seamlessly connect to 3.0 computers for faster speed. It is trek confident; with an external hard drive that offers all-terrain durability of a drop, crush, and water resistance. It comes with a complimentary one-month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan.

USB 3.0 Hard Drive

Adata HD650 ruggedized USB 3.0 portable hard drive is waterproof, dustproof, and highly resistant to scratches and even fingerprint smudges for extreme mobile data protection. With up to 1TB capacity, HD650 is your best companion in keeping content safe. It is designed with an advanced triple-layer build, encased in a combination of durable silicone layers, anti-shock plastic, and cushioned mounts to prevent drive damage & fully protect data. It supports the SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface with data transfer speeds 70% faster than USB 2.0.

Fast Transfer Hard Drive

Western Digital Elements 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive provides ultra-fast data transfers with USB 3.0. Apart from the USB 3.0 devices, the WD 1TB hard drive establishes backward compatibility with USB 2.0 devices as well. It has a high capacity in a compact design. It is an additional storage space for your videos, music, photos, and files. It is compatible with Windows PCs.

Sleek Hard Drive

Toshiba Canvio Basic 1TB A3 USB 3.0 has a matte finish compact casing. It has a super-speed USB 3.0 port. It has a built-in shock sensor. It lets you bring your collections anywhere with its sleek portability and convenience, offering high storage capacity, easy setup, and quick accessibility to your stored content. Canvio Basics offers the space to collect in a size you can take anywhere.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


