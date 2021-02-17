Wednesday, February 17, 2021Back to
Multi-device

The LAPCARE Smart Tank has a capacity of 11000 mah and a power conversion ratio of 90 % this can easily give a typical flagship 3 full charges. It has a triple output you can easily charge your Mobile phone, MP3 or MP4. This power bank is designed to be easily operable with one hand. It supports fast charging and it also includes a LED torch which can come in handy anytime. The outer part is covered with leather for a firm grip.

Ergonomic design

The Ambrane Li-Polymer (Black) 10,000 mAh lithium polymer battery charges iPhone 8 - 4.6 times, Samsung Galaxy J7 - 2.8 times, MI A2: 2 times, MI Redmi 6A - 2.1 Times, Vivo V3 - 2.16 Times. The full recharge of the power bank takes 5-7 hours. It has a dual USB port. It comes with a portable ergonomic design with a hard ABS plastic exterior. Great for people with devices from different brands.

Premium build

The Oneplus Li-Polymer power bank provides two-way charging which means you charge your power bank and your phone at the same time. It has a dual USB port which allows for charging two devices simultaneously. It is premium built and has an attractive design. It has 3D curves for a firm grip. It has a fast-charging feature. It’s great for people who need their phones on full charge all the time.

Lightweight

The Power Pro 10K by Portronics is the ultimate power bank and travel accessory, with a massive 10,000 mAh Lithium-polymer battery. The high-performance power bank is power-packed & super-fast, yet lightweight, making it dependable and super reliable, wherever you go. The power bank is equipped with a Dual USB output enabling the charging of multiple devices together. It is portable and convenient. Good for the traveler in you.

