Amazon Prime Day 2023 begins today: Know about early deals, tips to get big discounts

Amazon Prime Day has kicked off today at 3 am EDT (12:30 pm IST) and will continue till 3 am on Wednesday. During this sale, the company offers major discounts on all its products ranging from electronics to Home appliances and clothes. However, this event is exclusive to the people who have a Prime membership. Prime members will be able to save up a lot on some of the popular brands like YETI, drop, Sony, Bose, Theragun and others. New deals are expected to drop every 30 minutes during the event.

As per Forbes Magazine, some of the early Prime Day deals include 50 per cent off on the Echo Dot Smart Speaker, new prices on the Apple MacBook Air and Kindle Paperwhite eReader. To secure good deals on Prime Day, one needs to prepare themselves in the right way.

Here are some tips:

Invite-Only Deals

Amazon has started a new feature for this event in which Prime members can ask for an invitation for some exclusive deals. It will alert the member when the deals come at an exclusive price. Some offers such as 75 per cent off on Amazon Fire TV 43” Omni Series, 55 per cent off JBL Live 660NC Noise Cancelling Headphones and other exclusive deals end fast. In such cases, the Invite-only option helps grab the best one.

Deal Alerts

Prime members can set up a deal alert for their most viewed or searched products on the Amazon website. It will alert the user whenever the product they are most interested in comes up for sale. To create deal alerts, Prime Members have to visit the Prime Day event page before the event to create deal alerts of their choice. On the day of the sale, members will receive push notifications for those deals.

Deal Notifications from Alexa

You can set up a reminder with Alexa about the products or the deals you are most interested in. This way you will not miss the exclusive deals on your favourite products. You can ask for notifications from Alexa for the products you have already added in your cart or wishlist.

Hot Offers

Some of the hot offers in the early Prime Day deals include 50 per cent off on Insignia 45-inch Fire TV, 38 per cent off on Kindle Paperwhite Kids, 25 per cent off on Apple MacBook Air (2020), 20 per cent off on DJI Air 2s Drone and others. These deals can change after the event and maybe lower prices will be offered after the commencement of the sale.