Compact design

Mivi Roam 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is designed to deliver loud and clear music by pumping out sharp trebles, detailed mids and punchy bass. Small in size yet big on Bass, get the party started by taking your music up a notch with the resonating bass of Roam 2. The only portable 5W speaker which gives you a whopping 24hrs playtime at 70% volume.Roam 2 is proudly made in India and is backed by Mivi’s worry-free one year manufacturing warranty. It has an in-built rechargeable battery of 2000mAh.

Waterproof

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker comes fully equipped with 5W power output for clear, rich and punchy bass on your favorite tracks.The ingenious mesh design and rugged rubber housing offers the durability of your speaker. The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is rated IPX5. So enjoy your pool party without worrying about splashes and spills. It offers crystal clear music for up to 20 hours of uninterrupted music with a large 2000mAh high-capacity rechargeable battery.

Rugged build

boAt Stone 170 is fitted in a compact rugged structure made to survive the elements and add a little bit of colour to your décor. It comes with a powerful 1800mAh Lithium Battery which provides a battery back up of upto 6 hours. The IPX6 rated which offers protection against sweat and water. A multifunction button and volume buttons that allow for easy interface, ensuring that nothing stands between you and your favourite music. Easy connectivity with Bluetooth V4.2, listen to immersive sound from this speaker for upto 6 hours without interruption.

HD Sound

Pebble Bold Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a bold wireless speaker designed to deliver loud and clear music by pumping out sharp trebles, detailed mids and punchy bass. Now enjoy more richer & immersive notes to fill your room with music. Attend Conference calls, have meetings with bolds inbuilt mics and get whooping 9hrs playtime at 70% volume.. Add flash to your room with the sleek finish of Bold.Get the party started by taking your music up a notch with the resonating bass of Bold.