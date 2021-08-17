Headphones that keep on giving

Equipped with sensitive noise sensors, these fantastic headphones are a delight to use during aeroplane or train travel to out extra noise. A stellar feature is its incredible battery life. You can use it for up to 30 hours of uninterrupted playback on a single charge. Additionally, if you're in a hurry, you can get one hour's worth of battery life with a mere 10 minutes of charging. Its other features include easy-to-use touch controls, a mode that lets you hear ambient sounds around you, and powerful 30mm drivers.

For a feature packed set of headphones, you can't go wrong buying these.

For deep and powerful bass

Crafted from quality materials, these headphones boast a lightweight and comfortable design. You won't have to stress about storing them after use as they fold flat and don't take up much space in your bag. If you love music with thumping bass, you'll love this set as it delivers enhanced and punchy low notes. What's more, As it supports dual connections, you can pair it with two devices to easily switch between your laptop and phone audio.

Buy this set for excellent sound with superior bass.

Premium headphones for quality sound

These stylish headphones sport a minimalist design and a premium look. Backed by decades of research, they deliver superior sound so you can hear all your music in studio quality. Movie and action game fans will appreciate that this set boasts low latency, allowing you to experience minimum sound lags or delay. It also comes with a dedicated app, an analogue audio cable, and a robust pouch to store it when not in use.

If you're looking for an all-rounder, this set's a great purchase.

Great sound at an affordable price

This set is an ideal investment if you're looking to upgrade to wireless headphones on a budget. It sports an ergonomic design and features buttons on the ear cups, making it easy to control your media. On a full charge, you can use these headphones for up to an impressive 25 hours. If you're away from a power source, you can simply plug in the included AUX cable and continue using it endlessly. Thanks to its sensitive mic and digital assistant support, you can even use this set to make calls hands-free.

For wireless sound at a wallet-friendly price, buy this set.