Slim LED

This smart LG LED TV is HD ready which is 32 inches (80 cm). It has 2 HDMI ports to connect your set top box, blu ray players, gaming console along with 1 USB port to connect your hard drives and other USB devices. There are 2 speakers with DTS Visual X which has a sound output of 10 watts. It has smart features such as Web OS Smart TV, built-in Wi-Fi, home dashboard, screen mirroring, Mini TV Browser, Multi-tasking and office 365. It has a slim LED display with active HDR.

Powerful speakers

This smart LED TV from Akai has a 4K A+ HD resolution with 178 degree wide viewing angle. This TV has 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box. Blu Ray players, gaming console. It also has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB device with 1 VGA slot to connect laptop and input-output slots for AV. The speakers are powerful with Dolby Audio which has a sound output of 20 watts. It has smart TV features which brings together your favourite streaming content on the home screen. You can choose from a vast catalogue of movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netlfix, Zee5, Sony LIV and many more. It also has the smart feature of display mirroring for compatible devices.

Great viewing

This smart Foxsky LED TV is HD ready with a display of A+ grade panel and has a premium black finish design with a 178 degree wide viewing angle. It has 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, and gaming consoles. It also has 2 USB ports to connect pen drives and hard disk drives. This TV also has a VGA port to connect to your laptop or computer as a monitor. This TV has a virtual surround sound speaker with an output of 20 watts. Foxsky 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED TV 32FSN (Black) (2021 Model) has a manufacturer warranty of 1 year which is provided from the date of purchase.

IPS grade panel

This LED Smart TV from eAirtec has a display of 4K Ultra HD resolution. It has one HDMI port and 2 USB ports to connect your set top box, blu ray players, gaming console, personal laptop/PC and even other hard drives or USB devices. It also has one headphone jack with 2 AV input and output slots each with an additional RF slot. The speakers of the smart TV give a sound output of 20 watts. It has an IPS grade panel with 178 degree viewing angle and wide colour enhancer. This smart tv has smart features which include an in-built wi-fi, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM and a voice control remote.