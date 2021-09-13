Rugged protection for your files

Crafted from robust materials, this storage drive can give you peace of mind when it comes to protecting your data. Equipped with impressive shock protection and a superior hard drive suspension system, you won't have to worry about accidental drops. A feature you're sure to love is that you can password-protect your file and folder using the included encryption software. Compatible with USB 3.1 devices, this drive lets you speedily backup your data at just a touch of a button.

For a portable drive that offers excellent shock protection, this one's for you.

For durability you can depend on

Manufactured to withstand use in all kinds of environments, you won't have to doubt this drive's build quality. You can carry it with you wherever you go as it boasts a waterproof, dustproof, and scratch-resistant design. As it does not require additional power, you'll find it very easy to use. Simply plug it into a compatible USB port, and you're good to go. This model comes in an attractive colour and features a bright blue LED, so you'll always know when it's successfully connected.

If you're looking for a durable drive that you can rely on, choose this one.

Sleek and stylish option

This slim drive's clean curves and a fine black finish makes it an ideal accessory for your premium computing devices. Its plug-and-play operation means you don't require any additional software to set it up. If you often transfer data between multiple devices, you'll appreciate that it is compatible with PCs and laptops and supports Windows and Mac devices. In addition, as it uses USB 3.2 technology, you can transfer the largest of files quickly without wasting time.

With an ideal balance of performance and looks, you can't go wrong buying this fantastic drive.

Effortlessly back up your data

Slim and small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, you're sure to love this compact storage drive. Convenient and easy to use, it includes backup software that allows you to make copies and save your data as per your customized schedule. A feature that gaming enthusiasts will appreciate is its compatibility with Xbox, PS4, and PC systems. What's more, you won't have to worry about using it with older devices as it is backwards compatible with USB 2.0 devices.

To simplify your data backups, we highly recommend buying this drive.