Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been on a roll since his historic gold-medal winning effort at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

During the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022, he had set a national record with a throw of 89.94 metres.

He also bagged the silver medal during the World Championships, besides claiming the gold at the Zurich Diamond League.

This year, Chopra grabbed the top spot in the Doha Diamond League, which took him to the summit of the javelin world rankings before winning the gold at the World Championships last week.

Although he has had a couple of injury setbacks since the Summer Games, it has not deterred him to lose out on confidence.

“Because of my groin injury, I didn’t compete too much this year. From May till World Championships, I just did five or six throwing sessions, and not even in full run-up.

“World Championships was challenging for me, but I was prepared in my mind. The world championships was hard not only on body but mind as well,” he said.

“In my country, there are so many people, and there was too much pressure on me. The world championships was the only gold medal I didn’t have,” he said.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be in competition in Zurich. He will be looking to make amends after failure in qualifying for the World Championships final.

Sreeshankar, who has a season’s and personal best of 8.41m, jumped a below-par 7.74m to finish 22nd overall in the qualification round.

The 24-year-old is currently third in the long jump standings in this year’s Diamond League season, with 10 points from two events.

When is Zurich Diamond League?

Zurich Diamond League is scheduled to take place on 31 August with two Indians in action: Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw and Murali Sreeshankar in long jump.

What time is Zurich Diamond League events featuring Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event is scheduled to begin at 12:12 AM IST (September 1) and Murali Sreeshankar’s long jump event is at 11:54 PM IST (31 August).

Where to watch Zurich Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar’s events in the Zurich Diamond League will be telecast on Sports18 1 SD and HD. It will also be live streamed on JioCinema.