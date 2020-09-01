Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay at AC Milan as 38-year-old striker signs one-year contract extension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic began his second stint with AC Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri’s season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches.
AC Milan is hoping a full season from Zlatan Ibrahimovic will result in a return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.
Seven-time European champion Milan announced on Monday that the 38-year-old Ibrahimovic signed a one-season contract.
My Home @acmilan pic.twitter.com/GKRULRPx8a
— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) August 31, 2020
The deal is reportedly worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million).
Milan finished sixth in the Italian league this month and earned a Europa League spot.
Serie A opens on 19 September, although Ibrahimovic could make his season debut two days earlier when Milan visits Shamrock Rovers of Ireland in the Europa League’s second qualifying round.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of new Serie A season
Bologna are due to start pre-season training on Monday, but Italian football protocols mean the 51-year-old coach, whose contract has just been extended for another year until 2023, will have to remain in isolation for two weeks.
Weston McKennie joins Juventus on loan from Schalke, becomes first American player at Serie A club
Weston McKennie can play any of the midfield positions, which makes him a flexible option for new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo.
'I am delighted to be here': Pedro Rodriguez signs three-year deal with Roma after leaving Chelsea
Pedro has won 25 major trophies in his career including the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League and LaLiga.