Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay at AC Milan as 38-year-old striker signs one-year contract extension

Zlatan Ibrahimovic began his second stint with AC Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri’s season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches.

AC Milan is hoping a full season from Zlatan Ibrahimovic will result in a return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

Seven-time European champion Milan announced on Monday that the 38-year-old Ibrahimovic signed a one-season contract.

The deal is reportedly worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million).

Milan finished sixth in the Italian league this month and earned a Europa League spot.

Serie A opens on 19 September, although Ibrahimovic could make his season debut two days earlier when Milan visits Shamrock Rovers of Ireland in the Europa League’s second qualifying round.