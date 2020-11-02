Zlatan Ibrahimovic flirts with international return for Sweden amid age-defying form for AC Milan
Ibrahimovic, who retired from international football after Euro 2016, has been in superb form since the start of the new Serie A season.
Stockholm: Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Monday sent a signal that he might be considering an international comeback as he continues to produce show-stopping displays for AC Milan that defy his advancing years.
Ibrahimovic, who turned 39 last month, posted a picture of himself on his social media channels in a Sweden kit with the message "Long time no see".
However when asked by Swedish sports daily Sportbladet, Sweden's team manager Stefan Pettersson said he had no recent contact with Ibrahimovic.
Sportbladet also reports the Swedish Football Federation has not contacted AC Milan about the player.
His haul of seven goals in just four matches has made him the league's top scorer despite missing two of Milan's six Serie A matches after testing positive for coronavirus.
On Sunday he starred as unbeaten Milan won 2-1 at Udinese to maintain top spot in Serie A, setting up Franck Kessie's 18th-minute opener before scoring the winning goal from an acrobatic bicycle kick with seven minutes remaining.
Sweden face Denmark in a friendly match on November 11 before taking on Croatia and France in the Nations League over the course of the following week.
They are bottom of Group 4 in League A after losing all four of their matches so far.
Serie A: Romelu Lukaku saves Inter Milan once again in 2-0 win over Genoa; Sampdoria, Lazio also claim three points
Lukaku broke the deadlock after the hour mark with his seventh goal in six matches across all competitions. Danilo D’Ambrosio headed in another for the visitors.
Champions League: Achraf Hakimi to miss Inter Milan's opening game after testing positive for COVID-19
Inter host Bundesliga side 'Gladbach at the San Siro in Group B on Wednesday evening as Antonio Conte's team look to bounce back from a 2-1 derby defeat to AC Milan at the weekend.
Serie A: Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi ready to make return after testing negative for COVID-19 twice
Hakimi missed Inter Milan's Champions League 2-2 draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach in midweek after testing positive hours before kick-off.