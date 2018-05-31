You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Zinedine Zidane steps down as Real Madrid manager five days after third consecutive Champions League title

Sports FP Sports May 31, 2018 17:26:32 IST

Madrid: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane announced at an unscheduled press conference on Thursday that he will be stepping down as the manager of the glamorous club. The Frenchman was at the helm of the Madrid club for two and a half seasons, during which they won three consecutive Champions League titles.

Zidane had raised eyebrows on Thursday after calling for a previously unannounced press conference at 11.00 GMT just days after winning the Champions League for the third year in a row.

Zidane said that he felt it was the right moment — for him and for the club — to make a change.

"I think it's the moment, both for me, the team and the club (to step down). It's a strange moment to do so, I know, but an important one too. I had to do this for everyone," he said.

"This side should carry on winning and needs a change for this. After three years it needs another voice, another method of work, for this I took this decision."

"I love this club a lot, the president, who gave me everything – to play first at this great club. I'll always be thankful. Today I need to change, for me, for everyone, for this I've taken the decision,” Zidane added.

Zidane, who had an illustrious playing career with the Los Blancos, first took charge of Castilla, Real Madrid's academy side before being appointed as the first team manager following Rafael Benitez's sacking in 2016. The 45-year-old arrived at his first major head-coaching job surrounded by doubts because of his lack of coaching experience but quickly surpassed expectations.

Zidane won nine titles as Madrid's coach, including the three Champions Leagues, one Spanish League, one Spanish Super Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev on Saturday, making Zidane the first coach in history to win three successive Champions League titles.

With inputs from AFP, Reuters and AP


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 17:26 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores