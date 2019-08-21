You are here:
Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Malcom says he 'always tried his best' despite not getting enough game time at Barcelona

Sports Asian News International Aug 21, 2019 19:43:08 IST

  • Zenit forward Malcom said that he gave his maximum at his previous club Barcelona whenever he was called to play

  • Malcom said that the Russian Premier League club, Zenit, made a great effort to get him

  • Malcom also hailed his ex-teammate, Lionel Messi, terming the Argentine an exceptional player

Zenit forward Malcom said that he gave his maximum at his previous club Barcelona whenever he was called to play.

File image of Malcom. Reuters

"I've always tried my best, because in a club like Barcelona you have to be always ready. And every time, I was called to play I gave my maximum," Goal.com quoted Malcom as saying.

Malcom said that the Russian Premier League club, Zenit, made a great effort to get him.

"Football is like this, you have to grab your chances. Zenit made a great effort to hire me and they made a very good proposition. I was very happy at Barcelona and I'm sure I will be happy here at Zenit," he said.

Malcom also hailed his ex-teammate, Lionel Messi, terming the Argentine an 'exceptional player'.

"Messi is an exceptional player, a great person, great team-mate and a very good person. He respects everyone, we got on very well. He's world class and deserves all his success," Malcom said.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 19:43:08 IST

