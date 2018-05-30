You are here:
Zenit Saint Petersburg appoint Sergei Semak to replace Roberto Mancini as club's new manager

Sports AFP May 30, 2018 11:44:34 IST

Moscow: Zenit Saint Petersburg named former Russia midfielder Sergei Semak as the club's new manager on Tuesday following the departure of Roberto Mancini, who took over the Italy job earlier this month.

File image of Sergei Semak. Reuters

Semak, 42, has signed a two-year deal with Zenit that includes the option for a third season, the club said on its website.

The former CSKA Moscow, Paris Saint-Germain and Zenit player was the captain of a Russia side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2008 and earned 65 caps for his country.

Zenit and Mancini agreed to a mutual termination of the Italian's contract on 13 May, just 12 months into a three-year deal.

Four-time Russian Premier League champions Zenit finished fifth in the table this season, the club's worst finish in a decade.


