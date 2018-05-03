You are here:
Youth teams from Bengaluru, Delhi to represent India at Junior NBA World Championship in Orlando

Sports PTI May 03, 2018 16:28:59 IST

Two youth teams of Delhi and Bengaluru will represent India at the Junior NBA World Championship to be held in Orlando, USA from 7 to 12 August.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that a team each from Delhi (boys) and Bengaluru (girls) will represent India at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex after they won the Junior NBA National Finals.

The Bengaluru girls and Delhi boys teams, the winners of the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA National Finals, pose with Los Angeles Lakers' Brook Lopez

In the first final of the day, Bengaluru (girls) team beat Chennai (girls) 41-38 while in the second final Delhi (boys) defeated Kolkata (boys) 81-71.

The two sides received their winner's trophy from Los Angeles Lakers' Brook Lopez.

The Junior NBA National Finals has brought together eight boys and eight girls teams, comprising top 10 players from each Junior NBA city tournament in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kerala, Kolkata, Mumbai and Punjab.

The international competition will leverage the Junior NBA's extensive global reach. During the 2017-18 season, the NBA will reach more than 26 million youth in 71 countries through a variety of camps, clinics, skills challenges, league play and outreach events.


