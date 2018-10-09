Youth Olympic Games 2018: Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga tops men's 62kg, is India's first-ever gold medallist

Buenos Aires: Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga notched up India's maiden gold medal at the Youth Olympics, claiming the top honours in the men's 62 kg category in Buenos Aires.

The 15-year-old from Aizawl, who is also a world youth silver-medallist, lifted a total of 274 kg (124 kg +150 kg) to finish on top in the Argentine capital on Monday night.

The silver medal went to Turkey's Toptas Caner, who lifted 263 kg (122 kg + 141 kg), while Colombia's Villar Estiven Jose took the bronze with an effort of 260 kg (115 kg + 143 kg).

The Mizo sensation, who will turn 16 on 26 October, is being touted as the next big name in Indian weightlifting. Earlier this year, Lalrinnunga claimed a silver (youth) and a bronze (junior) in the Asian Championships, smashing two national records in the process.