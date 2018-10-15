You are here:
Youth Olympic Games 2018: Recurve archers Akash Malik, Himani Kumari advance to pre-quarter-finals

Sports Press Trust of India Oct 15, 2018 22:26:48 IST

Buenos Aires: Indian archers Akash Malik and Himani Kumari kept themselves in the medal hunt, advancing to the pre-quarter-final rounds of their respective events at the Youth Olympic Games on Monday.

Representational image. AFP

The 16-year-old Akash, who trains at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, showed courage to down Canadian Benjamen Lee in the shoot-off of his round one contest in the recurve cadet men's individual event.

Trailing 3-5 after the fourth set, Akash shot two perfect 10s in the fifth set to level 5-5 and take the battle into the shoot-off where both shot 9-all but the Indian was adjudged winner with his arrow closer to the centre.

Akash will face Jose Manuel Solera of Spain for a place in the quarterfinals.

Himani had an easy first round outing, cruising past Jil Walter of Samoa 7-1 to set up a last-16 clash against Catalina Gnoriega of the USA in the women's recurve cadet individual event.


Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 22:26 PM

