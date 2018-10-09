Youth Olympic Games 2018: Archana Kamath storm into quarter-finals with hard-fought win; Manav Thakkar bows out

Buenos Aires: India's Archana Kamath put up a spectacular fight to overcome Hong Kong's Lee Ka Yee and storm into the quarter-finals of the Youth Olympics table tennis event in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night.

Kamath triumphed 4-2 in the women's singles to be just one step away from a coveted medal in Buenos Aires. Kamath will play her quarterfinal match late in the evening and a victory will ensure her a place in the last four and a bronze medal.

"It was a tough match and I am glad I came through," Kamath said shortly after her victory. "I am feeling confident now and hope to get past the next hurdle too to get into the medals' bracket," she added.

Kamath had to summon all her skills, energy and nerves to beat Lee Ka Yee in a gripping contest. Each game went to the site, with Kamath showing more composure to win 14-12, 14-12, 9-11, 8-11, 12-10, 15-13.

India's medal hope in men's singles Manav Thakkar, however, couldn't emulate his compatriot and lost to top seed and former world junior champion Tomokazu Harimoto 1-4 in the pre-quarters.

Thakkar began on a rousing note, winning the first game 11-9. But he couldn't sustain the momentum and despite creating a number of opportunities capitulated in the next four 8-11, 7-11, 8-11, 7-11 to exit from the championship.