Your comeback is inspirational: Twitter reacts as Novak Djokovic beats Kevin Anderson to win third Wimbledon title

Sports FP Sports Jul 15, 2018 22:44:55 IST

Novak Djokovic beat South African Kevin Anderson in straight sets on Sunday to win his fourth Wimbledon title and bring an end to a tournament that enjoyed more than its fair share of drama.

It's not often that Wimbledon gets second billing on television screens around the world, but the almost inescapable spectacle that is the World Cup is hard to ignore at the best of times. With England performing better than anyone expected them to, discussions about whether Wimbledon should reschedule their men's singles final began as early as June, shortly after England's 6-1 mauling of Panama.

The suggestion was firmly declined by Wimbledon chiefs, who insisted that playing the Wimbledon final on a Sunday was a time-honoured tradition which would not and could not be changed. The verdict rang out like a statement of intent, and in spite of the hype that football's largest tournament generates, Wimbledon unfolded like an enthralling soap opera, with the women's top seeds falling like ninepins, Kevin Andersen and John Isner playing the second-longest match in Wimbledon history and Serena being beaten by Angelique Kerber in the Women's finals.

The drama culminated in Sunday's final where the stage was set for Novak Djokovic to crown his comeback with his first Grand Slam win since the 2016 French Open. The Serbian duly obliged, making quick work of Kevin Anderson in straight sets, beating him 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.

Djokovic's twitter mentions were off the charts, as congratulatory messages poured in shortly after he won his 13th Grand Slam title.

 

Many were quick to point out that this was Djokovic's return to tennis after many months of being sidelined through injury. 

Djokovic's wife Jelena and his son stole a bit of the limelight with their reactions to his win, which touched a few heartstrings.

More than a few eyes were on events transpiring several hundred miles away in Moscow as France prepared to take on Croatia in the World Cup final.

The Wimbledon audience was filled with familiar faces, as royalty, film stars and tennis greats were in attendance, leaving several Twitter users a little star-struck.

In spite of Novak Djokovic putting in a masterful performance, he drew the ire of some users of the social media platform, who took offense to his elaborate service routine.

 

Regardless of the widespread critique of his style, Novak Djokovic will hope to carry forth the momentum of this win and continue his comeback in the US Open later this year. The Serbian is expected to re-enter the top 10 in World Rankings after months and for the moment, it seems like everything is going his way.


Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018 22:44 PM

- 15 Jul 2018
