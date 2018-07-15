Your comeback is inspirational: Twitter reacts as Novak Djokovic beats Kevin Anderson to win third Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic beat South African Kevin Anderson in straight sets on Sunday to win his fourth Wimbledon title and bring an end to a tournament that enjoyed more than its fair share of drama.

It's not often that Wimbledon gets second billing on television screens around the world, but the almost inescapable spectacle that is the World Cup is hard to ignore at the best of times. With England performing better than anyone expected them to, discussions about whether Wimbledon should reschedule their men's singles final began as early as June, shortly after England's 6-1 mauling of Panama.

The suggestion was firmly declined by Wimbledon chiefs, who insisted that playing the Wimbledon final on a Sunday was a time-honoured tradition which would not and could not be changed. The verdict rang out like a statement of intent, and in spite of the hype that football's largest tournament generates, Wimbledon unfolded like an enthralling soap opera, with the women's top seeds falling like ninepins, Kevin Andersen and John Isner playing the second-longest match in Wimbledon history and Serena being beaten by Angelique Kerber in the Women's finals.

The drama culminated in Sunday's final where the stage was set for Novak Djokovic to crown his comeback with his first Grand Slam win since the 2016 French Open. The Serbian duly obliged, making quick work of Kevin Anderson in straight sets, beating him 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.

Djokovic's twitter mentions were off the charts, as congratulatory messages poured in shortly after he won his 13th Grand Slam title.

Congrats to #GOAT @serenawilliams for her awesome comeback on the court making it to #wimbledon2018 final and my friend @DjokerNole for winning men's final. I never thought I would like tennis so much but champs like you both made me love it. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) July 15, 2018

Like one of those coiled, canned novelty snakes, Djokovic has popped out in a big way...Major No. 13. These tennis plots, they turn fast.... #wimbledon — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) July 15, 2018

Many were quick to point out that this was Djokovic's return to tennis after many months of being sidelined through injury.

One year ago, Djokovic retired at #Wimbledon QFs and finished his season. Four months ago, he lost three consecutive matches for the first time in 11 years. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 15, 2018

Bravo @DjokerNole - a commanding performance worthy of 50 years of Open tennis. I am sure there will be many more crowns to come. Your comeback is inspirational #Wimbledon — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 15, 2018

Djokovic's wife Jelena and his son stole a bit of the limelight with their reactions to his win, which touched a few heartstrings.

#Djokovic about his son Stefan: "For the first time in my life, I have someone screaming, daddy daddy!" Adorable #Wimbeldon pic.twitter.com/Tihk98eMxP — Live Tennis (@livetennis) July 15, 2018

More than a few eyes were on events transpiring several hundred miles away in Moscow as France prepared to take on Croatia in the World Cup final.

Djokovic: What times the #WimbledonFinal ? Official: 2pm. Djokovic: And what times the #WorldCupFinal ? Official: 4pm Djokovic: Hold my Evian. — Paul Schofield (@schofey27) July 15, 2018

Those who’ve just watched Djokovic win (congratulations to him), if you now switch to @BBCOne there’s a hell of a World Cup final going on. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 15, 2018

The Wimbledon audience was filled with familiar faces, as royalty, film stars and tennis greats were in attendance, leaving several Twitter users a little star-struck.

We spy royalty in the Royal Box #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/3SJvA9SFEs — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) July 15, 2018

In spite of Novak Djokovic putting in a masterful performance, he drew the ire of some users of the social media platform, who took offense to his elaborate service routine.

Waiting for Djokovic to finish bouncing the ball between serves #WimbledonFinalpic.twitter.com/7oTDMmnu5p — Nicole Hardy (@NicHardy) July 15, 2018

Regardless of the widespread critique of his style, Novak Djokovic will hope to carry forth the momentum of this win and continue his comeback in the US Open later this year. The Serbian is expected to re-enter the top 10 in World Rankings after months and for the moment, it seems like everything is going his way.