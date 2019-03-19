Youngsters Lakshya Sen, Riya Mookerjee break into top 100; PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal static in latest badminton rankings

Young Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Riya Mookerjee on Tuesday broke into the top-100 to be placed 76th and 94th among men's and women's singles players in the latest world badminton rankings.

In the latest BWF rankings, Lakshya made a massive jump of 28 places while Riya climbed up 19 spots.

B Sai Praneeth, who stunned Olympic champion Chen Long before losing in the final of the Swiss Open against China's Shi Yuqi in Basel last Sunday, also moved up three places to 19th.

Kidambi Srikanth remained static and is the best placed Indian in the men's rankings at seventh, followed by Sameer Verma (14th), HS Prannoy (24th), Subhankar Dey (43rd), Parupalli Kashyap (48th), Ajay Jayaram (52nd) and Sourabh Verma (53rd).

Japan's Kento Momota is the leading the men's chart followed by Yuqi and Chinese Taipei's Chou Tie Chen.

In the women's singles rankings, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are static at sixth and ninth positions respectively.

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying is topping the women's singles list ahead of China's Chen Yufei and Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

In men's doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty are the best placed Indians at 24th, while Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy have dropped a rung to 27th.

The women's doubles combination of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy are static at 23rd spot, while the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini and Rankireddy have also managed to hold on to their 24th position.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.