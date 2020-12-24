Year in Review 2020 Quiz: How well do you remember the past 12 months in sports?

How well do you remember 2020's major sporting events from across the globe? Test your knowledge in our quiz.

While 2020 was a crazy year for everyone, there are few professions where it caused more chaos than that of sports. With several key events being called off and a whole host of big names coming down with COVID-19 , the world of sport looked quite bleak for a while, but in spite of all the pain and suffering, we managed to persevere, and in return, we played witness to some truly historic events. Whether it was Liverpool winning the Premier League title after three decades, or Lewis Hamilton tying Michael Schumacher's record for Formula 1 Championships, there were a lot of sporting highlights in 2020.

In this Firstpost.com quiz, we test your memory of the past year with 20 questions from all of sport in 2020: