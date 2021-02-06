Yarra Valley Classic: Garbine Muguruza crushes Marketa Vondrousova, faces top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in final
Muguruza has shown the form that put her top of the rankings in 2017, dropping just 10 games in four matches so far
Melbourne: Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza crushed Marketa Vondrousova for the loss of just one game Saturday to set up a Yarra Valley Classic final with world number one Ashleigh Barty.
Last year's Australian Open finalist smashed 20 winners and broke the 21st-ranked Vondrousova's serve five times en route to a 6-1, 6-0 win in 53 minutes.
"I'm very happy to get through. It's good to play the top players and I'm expecting another tough battle against the world number one," said the Spaniard.
Muguruza has shown the form that put her top of the rankings in 2017, dropping just 10 games in four matches so far including her quarter-final thrashing of America's Sofia Kenin — her conqueror in last year's Australian Open final.
"It's always good to play the top players. I'm expecting another battle."@GarbiMuguruza spoke on facing Barty in the final.#YarraValleyWTA pic.twitter.com/HdEYJRvw0w
— wta (@WTA) February 6, 2021
Muguruza will next play Barty, who reached the decider with a walkover after Serena Williams pulled out due to a shoulder injury.
Earlier, 2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber knocked out Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals of the Grampians Trophy.
The German will next play Estonia's Annett Kontaveit, who progressed after two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka withdrew due to injury.
Elise Mertens will play Kaia Kanepi or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final of the Gippsland Trophy after world number three Naomi Osaka withdrew with a shoulder injury.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Australian Open 2021: Spain’s Paula Badosa lashes out against quarantine conditions after testing positive for COVID-19
The world number 67 told Spanish newspaper Marca she felt abandoned in a small Melbourne hotel room after being diagnosed with the virus.
Yarra Valley Classic: Serena Williams beats Tsvetana Pironkova in straight sets; Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka advance
Williams, 39, has been in belligerent form at the Yarra Valley Classic and overpowered the Bulgarian with a 6-1, 6-4 victory in 74 minutes.
Australian Open 2021: Organisers release revised schedule for warmup events ahead of Grand Slam
Tennis Australia said in a statement the tournament build-up had been revamped after "extensive consultation" to help give the 72 affected players "the best possible preparation and training opportunities".