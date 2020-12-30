Xtraliving to organise national-level quiz competition for kids on sports, fitness and nutrition in January

The programme will be run by engaging the kids in quiz competitions and fitness workshops. Participants will have to register on Xtraliving's official website.

Xtraliving Private Limited, a leading Health Wellness and Fitness company, in association with Directorate of Sports, Maharashtra will organise a pan-India quiz competition on nutrition, fitness and sports in January. The primary objective of the eNERGIZE-National Level Quiz Competition will be to encourage students between the age of four and 17 to develop healthy habits around movement, nutrition and recovery. There are 250 million students in 1.5 million schools in India, and with the current pandemic, it is needless to say that kids' health and immunity is of utmost importance to all.

The programme's objective is to teach students about the tremendous benefits of participation in sports and group fitness activities. It contributes a lot to children's physical, academic, and emotional health as regular activities are proven to have a direct positive connection to a higher sense of self-esteem, mood, sleep, quality, and lesser a chance of depression and anxiety. So, besides impacting physical health, exercises also affect our mental health.

The competition will be conducted across four rounds in which quiz questions will be age-appropriate. The event will start on 2 January, and any school or student can participate in this round provided they enroll latest by Wednesday. Based on the results in Round one, the top 2,500 students from each age group will be shortlisted, and in the fourth and final round, Top 50 students from each age group will compete for the final trophy.

The winning school/student from each age group will receive the winning trophy and the certificate with special appreciation from Directorate of Sports, Maharashtra.

Speaking about the competition, Om Prakash Bakoria, Commissioner of Sports Maharashtra said, "Children form the backbone of our society, and the growth of a society rests upon its healthy citizens' shoulders, it is crucial to inculcate healthy habits from a young age".

Rishikesh Kumar, Founder and CEO of Xtraliving commented, "Through this programme, we aim to make students aware of the importance of healthy habits of movement and nutrition and its role in future success. We look forward to the all-round development of young minds."