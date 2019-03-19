Xherdan Shaqiri out of Switzerland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Denmark due to a groin injury

Bern: Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri will miss this month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Denmark due to a groin injury, the Swiss FA said on Monday.

"The attacking midfielder is suffering from a painful inflammation in the groin," the FA announced on its website.

The 27-year-old Liverpool player missed training on Monday and was instead examined in a Zurich hospital.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic will name a replacement on Tuesday for their opening Euro qualifiers away to Georgia on Saturday and at home to Denmark three days later.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will hope Shaqiri is fit and ready for the Reds' concluding part of the season where the Merseyside club are expected to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League crowns

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.