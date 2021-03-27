Xabi Alonso extends contract at Real Sociedad reserves, ends talk of Borussia Monchengladbach move
Sociedad announced on Friday that Alonso agreed to stay in charge of its second team until June 2022.
Madrid: Former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso has signed a contract extension as coach of Real Sociedad’s reserve team, putting an end to speculation that he could be taking over Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach.
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| @XabiAlonso renews until 2022 pic.twitter.com/vGU5ykZMAY
— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) March 26, 2021
“I want to keep growing as part of this project,” Alonso told the Spanish club’s website.
Earlier this week, German media reported that the 39-year-old Alonso was set to replace current Gladbach coach Marco Rose, who is joining Borussia Dortmund next season.
Alonso had a distinguished playing career with Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before retiring in 2017. He returned to Sociedad two years later to take over the second team.
