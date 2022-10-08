Just one day before WWE Extreme Rules, Gunther and Sheamus came face-to-face during the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown’s much-awaited WWE Intercontinental Championship fight.

Before that, Triple H opened the season premier of SmackDown with welcoming fans to the ring. The Bloodline came out next and welcomed Logan Paul to his show before inviting him to the ring. Logan received loud boos from the fans before Paul Heyman ridiculed Paul Brothers while adding that Roman Reigns will destroy Logan at Crown Jewel.

Logan, on the other hand, tried to put Jey Uso and Reigns against each other by saying that Uso should be the real Tribal Chief. Uso did lose his temper and shouted at Logan but Roman intervened by staring him down.

WWE SmackDown Results:

New Day and Braun Strowman defeated The Usos and Sami Zayn via pinfall

Solo Sikoa defeated Ricochet via pinfall

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li via pinfall

Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre by using a strap

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther defends title by defeating Sheamus via pinfall